‘One Piece’ Chapter 943 Spoilers: Wano’s Darkest Secret Revealed, Sanji And Zoro Team Up To Save Toko

One Piece Chapter 943 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the reactions of the people all around the Land of Wano after Shogun Kurozumi executed Shimotsuki Yasuie, also known as Tonoyasu, a former daimyo of the Hakumai who’s affiliated to the late Kozuki Oden.

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 943 started with Kinemon and Inuarashi crying over Tonoyasu’s death. Kinemon and Inuarashi remembered the memories they shared with Tonoyasu when the Land of Wano was still governed by Lord Oden. After Tonoyasu was killed, the people of Ebisu Town went wild, shouting and laughing while tears are falling down from their eyes. Shogun Orochi’s subordinates tried to drive them out of the Flower Capital but they refused to leave.

Meanwhile, though she knew that her father is no longer breathing, Toko still decided to go to Tonoyasu’s location which resulted in her to be discovered by Shogun Orochi. Upon seeing the girl who ruined his banquet, Shogun Orochi immediately ordered his men to kill Toko. Luckily for Toko, Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji came to defend her. Zoro’s rage started to build up after learning what Orochi did to the people of Ebisu Town.

One Piece Chapter 843 also showed Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and old man Hyogoro watching Tonoyasu’s execution via Visual Den Den Mushi. Luffy is wondering why people are still laughing even after seeing someone died in front of them. Old man Hyogoro explained that it could be the effect of the SMILE devil fruits made by Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

Meanwhile, while most of the people in the Land of Wano are focused on the events at the Flower Capital, Emperor Big Mom, Tony Tony Chopper, Kiku, Lord Kozuki Momonosuke, and Tama are still traveling on their way to the Prisoner’s Mine. Chopper and his friends are currently in danger as Emperor Big Mom is on the verge of having a tantrum because of Shiruko.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to reveal that darkest secret of the Land of Wano. In their headquarters, Shinobu explained to Nami and the others everything about the SMILE devil fruits and how it affected the people of the Land of Wano. Unlike the original devil fruits, the consumers of the SMILE devil fruits only have a 10 percent chance of obtaining the ability.

If they get nothing from eating the SMILE devil fruits, they will experience a side effect which is losing the expressions of sorrow and anger. When Shogun Orochi learned about the SMILE devil fruits’ failures, he decided to mix them with the food that they were sending to Okobore Town. During that time, the people only thought that the SMILE devil fruits were apples which is why until today, most of them lost their ability to express their real emotions.