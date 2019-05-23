Britney Spears Works Rock-Hard Body In Teeny Tiny Pink Sports Bra And Shorts

Headlines regarding her mental health and canceled Las Vegas Residency may have proven tricky for Britney Spears, but this 37-year-old isn’t letting the negative press get to her. The Toxic singer is keeping her grueling workout routines regular – her latest Instagram update is living proof.

On May 23, Britney updated her Instagram with a video. An unfussy setting shows the star in a home gym. Britney is working her rock-hard body like nobody’s business, and she’s chosen a famous face to accompany her – well, via the background music, anyway. Nicki Minaj’s “Chun Li” track is keeping Britney pumped as she works her way through dumbbell reps, barbell lifting, and an impressive set of squats and leg lifts.

Britney’s workout videos are known for their impossibly tiny outfits. Today’s one is no exception. The mother of two is wearing a hot-pink sports bra that’s leaving little to the imagination. Likewise itsy-bitsy are her blue-and-white checked shorts. White socks and red-and-white sneakers complete the look. Spears’ long blonde hair is suitably tied back in a ponytail, and she appears makeup-free.

A simple caption reminded fans that Britney is prepping herself for summer. Her boyfriend Sam Asghari seemed to have other thoughts, per his comment.

“Getting ready? More like ready.”

Asghari’s comment seems apt. With her rock-hard abs, toned thighs, and an enviable body for someone who isn’t far off 40, Britney is killing it right now. Other comments picked up on Minaj’s voice in the background. Oddly, given that Britney is known to have left the treatment facility she checked herself into, one fan seemed to wonder if she was still there, per their words.

“This is at the facility!!!!!!!?????”

The comment launched over 14 replies. While some fans seemed convinced that Britney is still in treatment, others disagreed.

Unsteady as Spears’ mental health seems to have been of late, other aspects of her life are the opposite. Britney’s relationship with her boyfriend seems to be going strong. Three days ago, the couple was spotted on a dinner date in California, per People. A family source told the media outlet just how positive Asghari is proving in the singer’s life.

“There is no question that Sam is great for Britney. He has a very positive influence on her. He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together.”

Asghari likewise seems to have taken on a pseudo-fatherhood role to Britney’s two sons, Sean and Jaden James. For today though, the focus isn’t on Britney’s personal trainer boyfriend or sons. Fans are digging Britney’s sweat session and with good reason. Britney has 21.8 million Instagram followers.