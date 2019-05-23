Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Satin Lingerie For ‘Paper’ Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian is covering Paper Magazine this month, and she’s looking steamy in the process.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share the cover of the magazine, which features her wearing some sexy lingerie.

In the photo, Kourtney can be seen sitting at a vanity wearing baby pink satin lingerie and a darker pink robe. She has her ample cleavage and lean legs on full display in the racy photo as she poses with an old rotary phone in her hand.

Makeup and perfume bottles can be seen on the table in front of her, as she dons her own full face of makeup in the photo. Kourt’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a dramatic red color on her lips.

Kardashian’s long, dark hair is pulled back into large rollers, which she has tied up with a piece of sheer fabric.

In the second photo, Kourtney dons an all-black ensemble, which includes a belted dress, knee-high socks, and black chunky heels.

Kardashian lies in the backseat of a pink convertible as she sports a pair of retro-inspired, oversize sunglasses and the same red lip color. The photo is shot from an aerial view to gives viewers the full effect.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Meanwhile, sources claim that she’s feeling sexier than ever, and it shows in her latest photos.

“Kourtney used to be really scared about turning 40 as she just didn’t want to be getting older and dealing with everything that comes with that, however, she feels confident and sexier than ever. So she’s really turned her attitude about it around,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

However, it’s not just about her looks for Kardashian. The insider claims that she’s feeling wonderful as she embraces another year, and that she loves the phase of life that she’s currently in with her children, career, and health.

“Kourtney feels blessed to have three healthy, beautiful kids and be in a good place career-wise, too. The idea of getting older is of course scary, but Kourtney looks at her mom Kris and sees how amazingly she’s aged. She constantly posts sexy photos because of how confident she feels in her own skin,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram, or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.