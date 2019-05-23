Olivia Culpo Flaunts Insane Body In Tiny Crop Top During Boat Ride In France

Olivia Culpo is currently living her best life in France, and she wants the whole world to know.

While the model is already in Cannes, according to her Instagram Stories, she is still dreaming about her time in neighboring Saint-Tropez. She posted a photo of her trip to the iconic French destination, where she went on a boat ride while looking as stylish as ever. Olivia slipped into a chic black ensemble that consisted of an off-shoulder crop top with ruffle details all around — a top which let her flaunt her super-toned abs freely — as well as a matching semi-sheer black skirt which allowed for a sneaky peek at her black underwear.

The former Miss Universe was all smiles as she posed candidly on the boat, and the French Riviera landscape could be seen in the background. She also sported large statement earrings and a full face of makeup — including dark lashes, plenty of contour and highlighter, and a dab of light cherry-colored lipstick on her full lips.

For her busy day out at sea with friends, she opted to pull some of her brunette locks away from her face in a semi updo hairstyle that allowed for her gorgeous facial features to fully shine. Her glam was more visible in a previous snap which she posted — one also featuring her pals, lifestyle guru Marianna Hewitt and fellow model Camila Coelho.

Her latest post garnered over 24,000 likes and nearly 200 comments within an hour of having been shared, with many of her 4 million Instagram followers rushing to the comments section to shower her with praise. “Best smile in the game,” one online user wrote, followed by several heart-eyed emoji.

“You have the best smile. Absolutely gorgeous,” a second fan remarked.

“So. Adorable. And that dress too!” a third admirer quipped.

“Where can I get this set?” a fourth follower asked of Culpo.

For those who can’t wait to see what looks Olivia is serving up in Cannes, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty shared a paparazzi photo of her first ensemble while out and about, attending events in the city. In this snap, she is seen waving at photographers while rocking a brown leather Ermanno Scervino dress. The classy number also featured a deep neckline — which put her ample cleavage on display — and she paired it with some light pink heels. Olivia opted for a natural-looking makeup style, and she shaped her short bob into a cute low bun.