Jenelle Evans Reportedly Trying To Get Judge Thrown Off Child Custody Case For Being Biased Against Her

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have appeared in court two separate times recently in order to get custody of their kids. But things haven’t been going so well for the couple after experts revealed that it could take years for them to have their kids back at home again. Now, Evans and Eason are trying to have the judge overseeing their case tossed out because they believe the judge holds a bias against them.

According to Radar Online, the latest development in the battle to get their kids back involves challenging the judge overseeing the Child Protective Services case against them.

The couple lost custody of all of their children after Eason reportedly bludgeoned and shot their family dog Nugget to death after the French bulldog nipped at their 2-year-old daughter. Evans was immediately dropped from Teen Mom 2 and CPS stepped in to take the kids out of what they believed was a dangerous situation.

As The Inquisitr reported, the couple appeared in court yesterday as part of the process of eventually getting custody of their children, Maryssa, 11, Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2. The couple reportedly hired an aggressive lawyer who is doing everything in their power to get the kids back.

“In court, the judge was getting irritated with Jenelle’s lawyer,” a person familiar with the situation said. “He’s really aggressive.”

“He tried to have the judge recuse himself from the case,” the insider added. “Jenelle’s attorney said that the judge had a prejudice against them because he was biased toward CPS.”

The lawyer then claimed to have evidence that supported his claim, but ultimately couldn’t produce the information.

“The attorney said he had evidence that the judge was prejudice against them but after a long break he said he couldn’t find what he was looking for,” the insider said.

The judge wasn’t having it.

“The judge said, ‘I’m not recusing myself because I am not [prejudiced] on behalf of social services,'” the source concluded.

The process of getting their kids back has been a rocky one so far. During an early meeting with CPS, Eason was reportedly thrown out for losing his temper, as The Inquisitr reported. He was apparently arguing with the social workers and causing trouble during the meeting, forcing CPS to end the visit.

Despite everything, Evans is sticking by Eason, which could mean delaying her ability to get her kids back. One lawyer revealed that the reality star would have a better chance of getting access to her kids if she divorced her allegedly volatile husband, as The Inquisitr previously reported.