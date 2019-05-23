Lindsey Graham Says Mueller Probe Was A ‘Political Rectal Exam’

In an interview broadcast Wednesday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham compared special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to a rectal exam, The Hill reports.

Defending President Trump, Graham told Fox News the following.

“After two years of a political rectal exam, nobody’s been looked at more than Trump. They found nothing. But the answer for the Democrats is ‘Trump’s gotta go.'”

Graham also discussed the prospect of impeachment, suggesting that such a maneuver would not damage Trump’s re-election chances, but actually help him win. The South Carolina senator described House Democrats’ investigation as “political revenge.”

“They will not beat him at the ballot box and if they try to impeach him, they’re going to ensure his re-election,” Graham said.

“I want the American people to know that Bob Mueller did his job,” he added.

As the Hill notes, special counsel Robert Mueller failed to prove a Trump-Russia conspiracy, but seemingly left the door open in terms of obstruction of justice by the president without charging Trump with the crime. This appears to have put pressure on Democratic leaders, who remain divided over impeaching Trump, although the House appears to be moving in that direction.

Crucial for the Democratic Party in the context of impeachment appears to be getting Robert Mueller to testify. But, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mueller is allegedly reluctant about testifying publicly out of fears of appearing “political.”

This could complicate matters for House Democrats, given that they seem to be heavily relying on Mueller’s testimony since his final report about the Russia investigation has failed to live up to expectations. Nevertheless, the tensions are growing and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who has continually rejected the notion of impeachment — is now under intense pressure from her colleagues.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi appealed to House Democrats to hold off on beginning impeachment proceedings against President Trump, but she faced demands from colleagues to take more aggressive action https://t.co/5ZTxVr6Azh — POLITICO (@politico) May 22, 2019

Trump allies have signaled indifference when it comes to Mueller testifying before Congress.

“It’s Bob’s call,” Attorney General William Barr — who the Democrats have accused of protecting Trump — recently said.

Much like Barr, Lindsey Graham suggested that Mueller could testify if he wishes, but explained that he will not ask the special counsel to testify before his Senate committee.

“I’m not going to do anymore. Enough already. It’s over,” the South Carolina Republican said.

During a brief news conference in the Rose Garden on Wednesday, which Vox described as “bizarre,” President Trump addressed the prospect of impeachment, accusing the Democratic Party of pursuing the inquiry just do damage him, suggesting that House investigations are making governing more difficult, and obstructing bipartisan deals.

“This whole thing was a take-down attempt of the president of the United States,” Trump said.