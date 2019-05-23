Kendall Jenner Goes Braless And Sheer In First Paparazzi Snaps Since Ben Simmons Split

Kendall Jenner’s relationship status may have changed, but some things never will. The newly single supermodel has been papped in her trademark braless look, and it’s making a statement.

On May 22, Page Six reported the 23-year-old as having called it quits with her 22-year-old basketball player boyfriend Ben Simmons. The media outlet pointed out the “I Don’t Love You Anymore” words accompanying Kendall’s recent Instagram story. This former and very low-key couple had been an item since March 2018.

Photos obtained by Splash News On May 23 are stated to be the “first” since Kendall’s recent breakup. They were taken at the Eden Roc Hotel in Cannes, France. Kendall is looking laid-back. Her summery wardrobe of classy white pants and a roll-neck tan tee isn’t exactly high-brow, but it is flashing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s assets. Clearly unsupported at the chest, Kendall has opted to go both braless and sheer – her Prada top is definitely erring on the see-through side. The model paired her duo-colored outfit with simple earrings, tortoise-shell shades, and a brown shoulder bag in furs.

Given Jenner’s penchant for the braless look, it seems to be business as usual for this brunette. Sufficient braless appearances from Kendall were enough for Allure to collate 11 times Kendall has rocked the “free the nipple” look.

Kendall hasn’t been relaxing in the upscale resort town alone, though. Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported the Tiffany & Co. spokesperson as lounging in the sun with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat. While there’s little to suggest that Jenner has embarked on a new relationship with the 21-year-old model, her appearance with Sabbat hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Kendall has proven a major headline-maker in recent days. Not for her appearances – rather for abstaining from them. On May 22, Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner attended the lavish Los Angeles launch party for her new skincare brand Kylie Skin. The pink-centric event honoring the likewise pink-packaged beauty products had a stellar Kardashian-Jenner turnout from Kylie’s sisters. Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian all attended alongside their mother Kris Jenner. Kendall, however, was nowhere to be seen.

That said, Kendall has shown her face at a major event this month. On May 6, the model put on a show-stopping display at the 2019 Met Gala. Her fiery-colored and feather-adorned Versace gown made front-page news both as a standalone look and for twinning with Kylie’s contrasting purples.

Less about the gowns and more about the sheer and braless look, Kendall’s latest appearance is nonetheless turning heads.