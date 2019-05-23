Kendall Jenner Shows Off Long, Lean Legs & Toned Abs In Skimpy Blue Bikini On Instagram

Kendall Jenner is living her best life, soaking up the sun following her split from NBA star Ben Simmons. The 23-year-old model shared a photo to Instagram on Thursday, one boasting of a day of relaxation. Kendall was captured wearing a tiny blue bikini that showed off her incredibly lean physique.

The photo on Jenner’s Instagram feed showed the reality star sitting in a lounge chair covered in a blue towel. She wore a tiny blue polka dot bikini top with matching V-shaped bikini bottoms. Her incredibly toned abs and long, lean legs were on full display as she playfully lifted one arm in the air and peered through her black sunglasses.

Jenner’s post garnered over 1 million likes after only an hour of having been shared.

In the caption, Jenner joked that she had “cranberry legs,” prompting several other fans and friends to comment on her lengthy limbs. One user joked that her “shins are longer than my entire leg.”

Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, told Jenner she had “ostrich legs,” while Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Luka Sabbat, commented, “peanut butter legs.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner and Sabbat were photographed by paparazzi while hanging out poolside at a resort in Cannes, France, on Thursday. Therefor, it is entirely possible that Sabbat snapped the Instagram photo for her. She reportedly flew to France earlier this week to see a few premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, and plans to attend the amfAR Gala later on Thursday.

Other fans in the comments section praised Jenner for her beauty, with one person even writing that she is the “only naturally beautiful Kardashian-Jenner.”

It is no secret that Jenner does look different from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, who are all known for their bodacious curves and bigger backsides. Even Jenner herself is aware that she stands out from Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie Jenner. Back in April, the young social media star opened up about what it was like to grow up as the metaphorical black sheep of the family.

“Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh no, am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’ I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life,” Jenner told The Telegraph.

Even though she and her sisters do differ, Jenner now knows that it isn’t a bad thing.

“I’m not necessarily a lot like them,” she admitted. “I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s okay.”