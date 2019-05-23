Donny Osmond Just Googled Himself And The Results Are Hilarious

Donny Osmond regularly updates his social media accounts with hilarious throwback photos and precious memories of an iconic 50-year career in the entertainment industry. But when he decided to Google himself, the results were indeed hilarious and so were his explanations.

Osmond posted the typed message “is Donny Osmond” just to see what would come up in the search results. Items included roles he’s played, the celebrity friends he’s had and his overall health.

He clarified many of the posted answers to his query with some tongue-in-cheek quips of his own. The post is one of just many quick-witted social media items that the singer and entertainer loves to share with his 128K followers on Instagram.

Just days earlier, Osmond shared with his followers that he was in the midst of creating some new music with songwriter Denny White for his upcoming new album, the 62nd of his career.

On May 10, Osmond revealed to fans that he was “thrilled” to announce that his former tour, One Night Only was available on Amazon Prime Video. He said in the comments section of his post that after an incredible sold-out UK tour, his team captured the magic of the final show.

He then called that tour, “my favorite that I’ve ever done!”

Donny Osmond and his sister Marie Osmond are headliners of their own Las Vegas show at the Flamingo Hotel. They have had a run there that has lasted for 11 years and has been one of the most successful in a town known for its superstar performers.

The twosome is winding down their appearance at the hotel to focus on other projects including new music from Osmond and his sister Marie’s new gig as one of the hosts of The Talk on CBS. She will join Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood at the table for Season 10 of the series in September, with two months in her schedule where she will have to travel back and forth between gigs for her and her brother’s final shows in Las Vegas.

Osmond has appeared as a guest co-host in over 40 episodes of The Talk over the past nine seasons. She will replace host and show producer Sara Gilbert, who has been pulling double duty on that series and as producer and star of The Conners. Gilbert is departing the show after Season 9.

Donny and Marie Osmond are one of the hardest-working brother and sister acts in music history and also one of the best-paid in the area. E! Entertainment News reported in 201o that each was paid a base salary of $1.6 million, plus 40 percent of the box office gross. It is unknown if they have the same salary in 2019.

Donny and Marie Osmond’s stint at The Flamingo will officially end on November 16, 2019.

