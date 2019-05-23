Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale Follow Each Other On Instagram, Appear To Be On Friendly Terms

Although Kate Beckinsale reportedly couldn’t handle the media attention of her relationship with Pete Davidson, the pair appear to have buried the hatchet and followed each other on Instagram — just weeks after their breakup.

Page Six reports that despite their relationship troubles, the pair want to stay on friendly terms. The 25-year-old comedian was the one to extend an olive branch and follow Beckinsale, 45, on Tuesday, and he even liked a photo of her with her parents. Not long after, The Widow actress followed him back.

Although the pair are looking to put the past behind them, Davidson appeared to have had a tough time with the breakup. As Page Six reported, he walked out of his own set after Stress Factory club owner Vinnie Brand allegedly made a joke about Beckinsale and his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande.

Davidson reportedly didn’t want Brand to hit the stage, but he ignored this request and started talking about the comedian’s love life — even though Davidson specifically asked him not to.

“He disrespected me and did something that I told him not to do, and I can’t perform under those circumstances,” Davidson said in a video message to the audience, per Exclaim!

But Brand denies being the cause of Davidson’s walk-out.

“No way in the world would I ever disrespect any comedian,” he said.

Brand suggests that Davidson’s security guard pressured him to make the comments that ended up making the comedian upset.

“If you’ve got a bad security guy, you should fire your godd*mn security guy.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Davidson might have been what pushed the two apart.

“Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete,” an anonymous source said.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Even before reports of the split surfaced, media outlets suggested that Davidson and Beckinsale were taking a break to cool off after their relationship began moving at warp speed.

“Pete and Kate got super serious very fast but they’ve decided to slow things down a bit,” an insider revealed.

Before the pair called it quits, they were last spotted having dinner with Beckinsale’s mother and stepfather in Los Angeles. After that, they weren’t seen in public together in the weeks leading up to their split, which fueled the rumors that the pair had broken up.

Davidson was the focus of media attention even before his relationship with Beckinsale, thanks to his relationship with Grande.