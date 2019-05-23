First Trailer For ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Brings Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, And Two New Machines

After all this time, the proper sequel to the iconic 'Terminator 2' may have arrived.

Back in 1991, James Cameron released the epic Terminator 2: Judgment Day — a film which will likely go down as one of the greatest sequels ever created. Since that time, there have been three more movies in the franchise, films which never seemed to translate as well — critically or commercially — as the first two. Now, the world is going to receive Terminator: Dark Fate, which has released its first trailer, and fans may finally get the sequel they’ve wanted for so long.

On Thursday morning, the trailer was released by Paramount Pictures. Arnold Schwarzenegger, himself, posted it to Reddit for all to enjoy. His caption of “We’re back. Here’s your Terminator: Dark Fate trailer that doesn’t give the movie away” was a really nice touch for old-school fans.

There are so many things about this new film which offer fans some hope that it is going to be the sequel the franchise deserves. Linda Hamilton is returning as Sarah Connor for the first time since Terminator 2, and she may truly be what the franchise has been missing for almost three decades.

Arnold is back yet again, and he will once more take on the role of the T-800. While he is the icon of The Terminator franchise, there is only a small glimpse of him in the first trailer for Dark Fate. However, as he said, he doesn’t want to give too much away.

Terminator: Dark Fate is being described as a direct sequel/follow-up to T2, and James Cameron is on board as a producer. Tim Miller directed the film. Dark Fate is Miller’s first feature film since Deadpool, which took the world by storm.

The plot synopsis released by Paramount Pictures is very simple.

“Welcome to the day after Judgment Day. Producer James Cameron returns with director Tim Miller for Terminator: Dark Fate. In theatres 11.1.19. Linda Hamilton (‘Sarah Connor’) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (‘T-800’) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

As stated earlier, Dark Fate is going to be a direct sequel to T2, which means the story will completely ignore the three films that followed the 1991 hit. Nothing in the new film will reference or follow Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, or Terminator: Genisys.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger will work to protect a woman named Dani Ramos from new versions of the liquefied Terminators seen in T2. There are so many questions that remain for Terminator: Dark Fate, but what the first trailer doesn’t offer up in terms of information, it makes up for in terms of revived hope.