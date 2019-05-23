Iggy Azalea Flaunts Impressive Figure In Black Skintight Dress

Rapper Iggy Azalea is showing off her famous physique in a hot new Instagram photo. The Australian is known for showcasing her rock hard body on social media, and her newest post is no exception. Iggy shared the new photo on Wednesday and the image garnered quite a lot of love from her 13.1 million followers.

The “Black Widow” singer was celebrating her last night in Paris in the new post as she sat on a gray chair sporting a super skintight black dress. Even though she was sitting down, it was apparent the dress hugged every inch of her curves, most notably her sizeable posterior. Iggy is known for her impressive backside, which she often flaunts on her Instagram page.

In the image, Iggy is stretching out her body as much as she can as she toys with her long blonde locks. The rapper’s platinum strands were worn super straight as always and reached down past her waist.

The new photo brought in over 390,000 likes in one day and amassed several thousand comments. Fans filled the comment section with purple heart, fire symbol, and heart-eyed emoji.

It appeared as if Iggy was in Paris to film some sort of video or promotion as she teased a project in several posts from the same day. In two other posts from Wednesday, Iggy posed in a rainbow-colored bob wig while also sporting a nude colored shirt which clung to her frame. The shirt had tattoo-looking images on it, almost making it look like Iggy was wearing nothing at all but was covered in ink.

The new images were likely from a Diesel fragrance campaign, which was noted by fans after Iggy tagged the company in the caption of one of the photos. No collaboration has been released at this time.

Despite sharing three new photos yesterday, fans were wondering in the comment section when Iggy would be sharing new music. Earlier this month, the “Fancy” rapper released a new song and video on her Instagram page. “Started” soon began trending on social media after fans of Iggy’s music were freaking out over the hot new video.

The “Started” video featured Iggy in a variety of sexy outfits, but fans were most impressed by a leopard-print bustier she donned, which highlighted every inch of her tall figure.

Iggy’s newest album, In My Defense, was released in March of this year, meaning new music won’t be coming for a while, despite fans begging for it in the comment section of her Instagram photos.