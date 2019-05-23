Valentina Fradegrada Dons Just A Thong & Does A Sexy Dance On Instagram

Valentina Fradegrada has been sharing some steamy photos to her Instagram page lately, including a video that has been watched over 1.3 million times. In the post, Valentina went nude except for a black thong. She wore her hair in pigtails, and was spotted with her back to the camera. She shook her hips to the left and right and danced for a while. Towards the end of the clip, she turned over her left shoulder to smile at the camera.

And that’s hardly the only recent topless post, as her two newest photos were also revealing. In the newest photo, Valentina was spotted leaning back in a small white lounge chair on a patio. Behind her was an incredible view, including rock formations and the ocean. It was geo-tagged in Ibiza. The model appeared to be nude or just wearing bottoms, as a man’s foot censored her chest as she went topless. She placed her arms over her head, and looked down for the shot.

Prior to that, Fradegrada shared another topless photo on Instagram where she sat on the ground wearing a string thong and a pair of white socks. She wore her hair down in such a way to censor her chest, as she held the phone with her left hand. She didn’t seem to be wearing any accessories, but her red nail polish popped in the photo. Valentina puckered her lips for the shot, which has been liked by over 198,000 people.

Notably, one of the things Valentina is known for, was her idea of wearing her bikini top upside down. The look received even more attention after another user, @knee_deep_in_life, shared a funny photo that was made to mimic one of the model’s posts. The woman gave a strange look at the camera, and captioned it with a long message, reported The Mirror.

“When you want to focus on keeping the tan even, but you’ve had two kids and you’ve hit your 30s hard so your t**s look a lot like spaniels ears with saucepan areolas that sat on the hob for 40 minutes… I was smuggling binbag up my cr*ck as I swallowed. I had every intention of smiling but turns out clenching and looking sexy isn’t as easy as it looks.”

The satirical post likely only increased fans’ interest in Valentina, who boasts over 1.5 million followers. And now that summer is just around the corner, it’s likely she’ll be posting a lot more beachy photos.