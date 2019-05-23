Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Marc Anthony Speaks Out About Alex Rodriguez’s Bathroom Photo

Marc's speaking out about his former wife's new fiance.

Jennifer Lopez’s former husband Marc Anthony is speaking out about her current flame, Alex Rodriguez. In a recent interview, the Latin singer had nothing but praise for the former baseball player — who got engaged to Jennifer back in March after two years of dating — as he admitted that he thinks the retired athlete “never has a bad moment.”

Per Entertainment Tonight, on his iHeartLatino radio show, Enrique Santos recently asked Marc about a viral photo of Alex in the bathroom of his New York apartment that’s been doing the rounds on social media – and Marc made it very clear that he has his back.

“It sets a bad precedent, but honestly, he looked good in that shirt. Oh, if you are going to a bathroom in a Tom Ford shirt, do it, bro,” Anthony said of his former wife’s new fiancé during the radio interview.

“He never has a bad moment.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, A-Rod’s lawyer is thought to be going after whoever is responsible for the photo making its way online.

Lopez’s former flame also gushed about the two children he shares with the “Dinero” singer in the interview, sharing sweet stories about their 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who are often spotted hanging out with JLo and A-Rod on social media.

“I asked Emme, ‘Why do you sing?’ And she said because she feels good. It’s the best response,” Marc said of his daughter after Jennifer recently shared a video of her belting out an Alicia Keys song on her YouTube page. “I have another video of her at a rehearsal. It’s incredible.”

Anthony and Lopez certainly seem to have perfected the art of the blended family, as this isn’t the first time the group has proven that there’s no bad blood between them in the wake of their divorce in 2014.

As The Inquisitr reported last June, JLo shared a sweet photo showing just how much the gang all get along as she, Alex, and Marc all gathered together to watch Emme and Alex’s daughters with former wife Cynthia Scurtis, Natasha and Ella, at a dance recital.

Anthony also shared his excitement for his former wife’s upcoming nuptials with the baseball star shortly after they announced their engagement.

“Yes, of course I am!” Marc told Us Weekly when asked if he was happy about Rodriguez popping the question to Lopez.

Two years before their engagement, he jokingly told TMZ that when A-Rod popped the question to Lopez he hoped he would be invited to the wedding.

Jennifer previously shared how well she and her former husband get along in the wake of their split during an appearance on Live with Kelly.

“We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” JLo said back in 2017, as the twosome came back together to work on her Spanish-language album, per People. “It’s just good for the whole family.”