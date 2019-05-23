Donald Trump Is A ‘Master’ Of Twitter, Says Platform’s Co-Founder Ev Williams

Donald Trump’s Twitter use is the cause of much controversy, but whether you like him or not, the president appears to have a firm grasp on the platform and knows how to wield it to get results. And recently, the social media platform’s co-founder Ev Williams called him the “master” of the site during an interview with CNN Business.

“What Trump has done with Twitter is pretty genius, frankly,” Williams said. “He’s a master of the platform like few others.”

Although Twitter has come under fire for allowing Trump and other controversial figures to use the platform to advance their interests and wage political wars, Williams doesn’t think that the effect of such things is significant — at least not compared to the “effects of broader media.”

“What they’re convinced much more by is the destructive power of Fox News, which is much, much more powerful and much more destructive than Twitter,” he said.

“Why the media’s not critiquing itself I think is kind of obvious, and it’s very easy to blame the tech platforms. But it’s an ecosystem and the traditional media companies that have benefited financially from Trump very much outweigh the tech companies.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Twitter is such a crucial part of Trump’s role as president that he uses it to inform his policy decisions. During a meeting with lawmakers following his announcement to pull U.S. troops from Syria, Trump reportedly asked Dan Scavino — White House Director of Social Media and Assistant to the President — to show the team the positive Twitter reaction to his foreign policy decision.

'President Donald Trump is a "master" of Twitter, according to the company's co-founder Ev Williams.' ⚡ Ev Williams speaking to @CNNBusiness's @donie at #CollisionConf ✨Read more here ????https://t.co/ShXvklF5OH — Collision Conf (@CollisionHQ) May 23, 2019

Scavino reportedly works with Trump to compose his tweets and runs his ideas before him, suggesting that — at times — they aren’t as off-the-cuff as they might seem.

“Oftentimes, I’ll go through Dan. You know, I’ll talk it over,” the president previously said.

However, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris used a CNN State of the Union appearance to blast Trump for his “irresponsible” tweets on his approach to China. The president has been vocal about his relationship with the superpower and his approach to dealing with it, which includes raising tariffs — he raised them from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion of the country’s imports.

In addition, Representative Seth Moulton criticized Trump’s approach to China, suggesting that he needs to “absolutely” get tougher on them for stealing ideas and military secrets from the United States via the internet. He added that he doesn’t believe the Trump administration has a strategy when it comes to dealing with China, and suggested that they don’t understand the extent that the country damages American families.