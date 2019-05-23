Newly Single Kendall Jenner Sunbathes In Ultra-Tiny Bikini With Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex

Something about the Kardashian-Jenners keeps the circle small. On May 22, Page Six reported Kendall Jenner’s relationship with basketball player Ben Simmons as over. The supermodel was first linked to her now-ex in March of last year. Newly-single (and seemingly ready to mingle), Kendall has been spotted hanging with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat, per The Daily Mail’s May 23 report.

The newspaper reported the 23-year-old as showing “little sign of heartache” as she lounged in the sun with Sabbat, aged 21. Photos obtained by Splash News showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star soaking up the sun in the French resort town of Cannes. Kendall’s blue-and-white polka-dot bikini was ultra-tiny, although this model uses skimpy swimwear as her trademark. Smiling and laughing with Sabbat, Kendall appeared carefree and happy.

Media scrutiny regarding Jenner and Simmons has been constant. The latest on the situation comes courtesy of a People source.

“She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

While People reports the former couple is “on a break,” the consensus largely seems to be that this supermodel has called it quits with her 21-year-old ex. Jenner and Sabbat were both spotted on sun loungers at the swank Eden Roc Hotel.

Kendall has mostly proven cagey when it comes to her love life. Unlike her sister Kylie (whose boyfriend Travis Scott comes with massive PDAs), Kendall is more the type to duck the cameras. Her relationship with Simmons did come with some high-profile courtside appearances, but enough blurry snaps of the two hiding away in parking lots pegged their relationship as one they wanted kept out of the public eye. Likewise public with romance is Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West.

Quite why Kendall has chosen to be publicly snapped with Sabbat remains unclear. This male model was once Kourtney’s man following her split from Younes Bendjima. Given that Kourtney was 39 and dating a 21-year-old, eyebrows were raised at the age difference. Kourtney and Luka split in October 2018.

Kendall’s split from Simmons comes one week after the model hinted that the two might get engaged, per her Vogue Australia interview.

“Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Kendall said.

As one of the world’s most high-profile models and reality television faces, Kendall is papped wherever she goes. While some situations, such as the 2019 Met Gala, see Kendall willingly posing for the cameras, not all snaps prove welcomed. For this brunette though, being caught on camera isn’t a choice.

With or without Simmons, Kendall and her sensational body are making headlines.