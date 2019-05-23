Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Frogmore Home Has ‘Better Energy’ Then Kensington Palace, Reports Royal Pal

A new report published by People Magazine revealed that the new home shared by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Frogmore Cottage, has “better energy” than their former home of Kensington Palace, home of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

People described the home as a single-family abode with five bedrooms. The home is in stark contrast to their cottage at the palace, which only had two bedrooms.

“Their home is so cute and warm,” a source close to the couple said in a story published by People Magazine. “The energy of the space is so much better [than Kensington Palace]. It’s a total fresh start.”

Frogmore Cottage is on the grounds of Frogmore House where the couple famously took their official engagement photos and where they held their intimate evening family reception after their wedding on May 19, 2018. Prior to that, they had a formal reception for the guests who were invited to their wedding, hosted by Queen Elizabeth at the palace.

It was at their evening reception at Frogmore House that the couple was truly able to let their hair down and reportedly escape the pressures they found themselves under as they planned their wedding, almost six months to the day they became engaged in November 2017.

Another royal pal told People that moving away from the confines of life at the palace “is a really healthy thing to do. I presume it must be nice to get out and away. Without neighbors who are all either family or staff [at Kensington Palace], they will now have their own thing.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6 of this year. The former American actress and the prince presented their son to the world several days later in a carefully orchestrated photo-op held at Windsor Castle.

Markle gave birth to her son at Portland Hospital, a private medical facility in London, Buckingham Palace confirmed to CNN. On the birth certificate, Markle’s occupation is listed as “Princess of the United Kingdom” although she was never formally given the title of Princess. Neither Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, nor Camilla Parker-Bowles, wife of Prince Charles, has the title.

Express reported that Middleton has not taken on the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Catherine because being a princess is not always the highest ranking title. Her husband Prince William is the Duke of Cambridge and that is a higher rank than many prince or princess ranks. The same goes for Meghan Markle, whose husband is the Duke of Sussex.

Many also feel that the titles were done out of respect for the late Princess Diana, who was beloved by royal watchers and the British public. Since fans of the family know her as what they feel was the true princess of the royal family, it is alleged that keeping a distinctly different title than the late wife of Prince Charles allows any other women who enter into the clan a chance for them to blaze their own path and not be compared to the late princess.