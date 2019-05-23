Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Toned Booty In Thong One-Piece Swimsuit On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski proved in her latest Instagram post that hard work pays off to get an ultra-fit body. On Thursday morning, the 27-year-old model shared a photo of her incredibly toned backside as she rocked a skimpy one-piece.

The post on Ratajkowski’s Instagram feed showed the model posing with her back to the camera in front of a wall filled with lottery tickets. She wore only a tight-fitting, black, thong one-piece bathing suit that showed off her toned and tanned booty and legs. The suit also featured thin criss-cross straps on the back and a low-cut front that allowed the side of her chest to peek through. Ratajkowski peered over her shoulder, letting her long brown locks fall down her shoulders, and covered her lips gently with two lottery tickets.

“Lotto booty,” she joked in the caption.

The photo garnered over 360,000 likes and counting. In the comments, fans gushed over her “beautiful” and “gorgeous” physique. Some couldn’t believe that Ratajkowski’s seemingly perfect backside is real.

Believe it or not, Ratajkowski’s body is totally natural, and she’s not even a huge gym-goer. In fact, she revealed to InStyle last year that she prefers to work out at a slower pace.

“I am not a big gym person,” she said. “I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week.”

While some models may pride themselves on working out for several hours a day, Ratajkowski has made it clear that she’s an “outlier” in the industry.

“I don’t have a trainer…I’m just not a crazy fitness person,” she added.

Even in her diet, Ratajkowski allows herself to indulge and doesn’t worry too much about keeping up with a strict routine.

“I wouldn’t say I am the type of girl who craves Doritos but I definitely love a good cupcake sometimes,” she said of snacking, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “I think it is like really important to give yourself a break.”

Even with a lenient diet, Ratajkowski still looks great, and some fans even worry that she may be a little too thin. She attended the Met Gala in New York City on May 7 wearing a stomach-bearing dress. After posting several photos of her outfit on Instagram, followers began to notice that her ribs were very visible. One user even pleaded for someone to “give this woman a proper meal.”

Still, Ratajkowski is an advocate for self-love and body positivity, which shows in every one of her posts.