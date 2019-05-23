Halle Berry Kisses Lena Waithe On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ During Surprise Appearance

Entertainment Tonight reports that Halle Berry made Lena Waithe’s night when the pair appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday. After Waithe called for the John Wick actress with the “Berry button,” Berry paid a surprise visit to the Master of None star — who replaced Kimmel so he could host a live Norman Lear tribute — and joined her for her monologue.

After Berry asked Waithe what she could do to help, Waithe said she needed some “inspiration.”

“Like that Oscars speech you gave, that got me hyped,” she added, referencing Berry’s 2002 Academy Awards acceptance speech.

“I need you to give me some of that Halle Berry juice.”

And The A.V. Club reports that 52-year-old Berry was happy to help.

“Lena, you know I know you, right? We’ve worked together. So I know that you are a force of nature. You are a beautiful African American queen,” she said.

“…Lena, tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer and tonight you are a late-night comedian. You about to slay this show!”

After the two quipped back and forth, Berry asked if Waithe needed “something else.” Although Waithe said the pep talk was enough, Berry clearly felt differently and kissed the 35-year-old star.

Halle Berry gives Lena Waithe a big fat kiss for Jimmy Kimmel Live guest hosting https://t.co/amwzRw4Hyt — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 23, 2019

Kimmel will surely be proud of Waithe’s performance when he watches — he was filming Live in Front of a Studio Audience, his Lear tribute that included live recreations of All In The Family and The Jeffersons with Woody Harrelson, Anthony Anderson, Ellie Kemper, and Jamie Foxx. Although Entertainment Weekly said that there were moments where the jokes caused unease in the face of modern-day sensitivity, the publication gave it a positive review nonetheless for its delightful nostalgia.

Waithe recently joined the cast for Season 3 of the science fiction western Westworld, where she will join Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and others, as The Inquisitr reported.

As for Berry, she recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and — as The Inquisitr reported — she is preparing to direct her first film, the action-drama Bruised. She will begin filming this summer on the East Coast of the United States and claims that the movie follows a female MMA fighter, Jackie Justice, who is forced to face her demons when her estranged son comes back into her life.

Berry says that the movie is about an older woman — like herself — fighting for one last shot.

“When you’re where I’m at in life and you screw up, you’re done. A last chance is much more impactful than just another chance,” she explained.