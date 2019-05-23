Kim Kardashian Slammed For Multiple Awkward Spelling Flubs In New Instagram Post

Kim's spelling errors included referring to Andrea Bocelli as 'Andrea Bonelli.'

Kim Kardashian is being slammed on social media after she made a number of pretty awkward spelling mistakes in her latest Instagram post. Per Cosmopolitan, Kim had a tough time spelling a couple of words in the caption of a snap she shared to her account on May 22, which was actually a collection of throwback photos of her taken during her Italian wedding with Kanye West five years ago.

Kardashian made a number of errors while describing the photos, which showed her in her white wedding dress and a white satin dressing gown while getting her makeup done by her glam team. One of the biggest flubs was getting the name of legendary classical musician Andrea Bocelli wrong – the reality star mistakenly referred to him as “Andrea Bonelli.”

“We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time!” Kardashian wrote in the caption of the multiple uploads this week.

“We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the isle [sic] because Andrea Bonelli [sic] had started singing and I couldn’t miss it,” she then continued in her spelling error-filled post. “I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In addition to getting Andrea’s name incorrect, fans were also quick to point out that the mom-of-four repeatedly misspelled the word aisle.

Cosmopolitan reported that the comments section was flooded with messages from fans attempting to correct the mistakes.

“You got Andrea Bocelli singing at your wedding and don’t even know his name, awkward,” one fan told the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Another added, “It’s Bocelli & it’s spelled aisle.”

Kardashian clearly took note of the flurry of comments alerting her to her multiple mistakes, as she’s since edited the caption to correct the spelling errors.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Kim has been trolled for making a pretty awkward spelling error in a post shared on social media.

The Daily Mail reported last year that Kylie Jenner’s big sister was called out after sending a birthday message to her big sister Kourtney Kardashian, in which she awkwardly misspelled gluten as “glueten.”

“Kourt – Happy Birthday,” Kardashian wrote in a card she sent to the mom of three back in April 2018, which Kourtney then shared on her Instagram Stories account. “Live your glueten [sic] free life!!! Xo Kim.”

Loading...

Earlier this year, Kim was put on blast once again after fans noticed an error on one of her KKW makeup palettes that she shared a preview on social media.

One of the shades in the eyeshadow palette was called “PLEEESE MARRY ME!!!,” which Kardashian claimed was written that way because it was the way Kanye initially wrote it when he proposed to her using a jumbotron.

“That’s the exact way that Kanye had it spelt out on the jumbotron when we got married in the field in San Francisco,” Kim told her fans via Instagram at the time, per Yahoo! Australia.

However, fans were quick to point out that West’s sweet proposal message for his now-wife actually read “PLEEEASE MARRY ME!!!,” meaning the makeup name had missed out the “A.”