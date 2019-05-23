‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Gets Pulses Racing In Skintight, Booty-Revealing Yoga Pants

Dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” Yanet Garcia lives up to her name in her provocative and figure-revealing Instagram photos. The Mexico native often takes to the photo-sharing site to show off her enviable curves and sculpted figure.

In her most recent snap, the 28-year-old model poses while on a hike next to a dusty pyramid in her home country of Mexico. She stands with her body slightly turned to the side, giving her followers a view of her perfectly proportionate body as she bends one leg to perch on her toes. The model has her hands looped through the straps of a black backpack while she shoots her signature smile off toward a distant spot.

Yanet is dressed in navy blue, skintight yoga pants that leave little of her body shape to the imagination and highlight her perky backside. She paired the pants with a white, long-sleeved crop top that leaves a little stretch of her flat tummy on display. The Instagram model has her long, straight golden-brown hair worn down and loose around her face while she shields her eyes with a pair of sunglasses. She finishes the look with a pair of white sneakers.

As is typical for the weathercaster, Yanet lets the photo do most of the talking and includes just a single red heart emoji in the photo’s caption. The post earned over 275,000 likes in the first 12 hours of being posted and her 10.3 million followers left plenty of comments expressing their love for the model and her photos.

Among the comments calling the model “beautiful,” “stunning,” and a “goddess,” one follower wrote, “I love your style so much. Wish you could give me pointers!”

Another commented, “Where are you? It looks so beautiful there – just like you.”

When she is not modeling, Yanet stays busy with a variety of projects and careers, including forecasting the weather on Las Noticias for Televisa Monterrey. Her weather forecasts have also had their own channel on YouTube since 2015.

In addition to being a young and eye-catching meteorologist, Yanet opened a modeling school in her hometown of Monterrey, Mexico, known as Yanet Garcia Models. In her school, she teaches young aspiring models the ins and outs of the industry in addition to tips and tricks for landing modeling jobs.

While her relationship with ex-boyfriend and pro-gamer Douglas “FaZe Censor” Martin made headlines last year, she has been focusing on her career since and not currently in a relationship.

Fans of the model can see more of her photos and videos on her Instagram page.