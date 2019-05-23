Khloe Kardashian Comes Under Fire Again For Instagram Ad Promoting Diet Shakes

Khloe Kardashian is facing backlash once more for promoting diet shakes despite the products’ purported negative side effects. On Wednesday evening, the reality star shared a new advertisement for Flat Tummy Tea’s meal replacement shake powder on Instagram. The post was flooded with comments from disappointed fans who urged Kardashian to set a better example for young women, especially her own 1-year-old daughter True.

The Good American founder’s Instagram photo showed her posing in a hot pink sports bra and matching leggings with pink gloves. In her hand, she held a pink shaker filled with a thick brown liquid while her elbow leaned on the pink jar of shake powder.

In the caption, Kardashian wrote that she is “seriously feeling so good” after working out and drinking meal replacement shakes.

“My energy is up, my cravings are controlled and I actually feel like I’m a total tummy knockout,” the Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami star added.

Many fans were quick to point out that Kardashian failed to mention some of the supposed harsh side effects of using these types of products, such as diarrhea, cramping, stomach pains, and dehydration. The young entrepreneur is also known for having a strict workout routine, which is likely a bigger contributor to her weight loss.

“If you actually drink it I think this pic would be of you on the toilet,” one user said, according to Yahoo.

“We know you don’t actually drink this,” another wrote.

Other users encouraged Kardashian to put her efforts toward less harmful products that would better benefit young women.

“Still promoting starving and using laxatives to your young female audience?” one user asked.

“You have a daughter. Set a better example for her than shilling dangerous toxic teas. Please,” someone added. “You have the privilege to only pursue projects you’re passionate about. This can’t be that.”

Back in March, Kardashian made headlines when she indirectly feuded with actress Jameela Jamil over another Flat Tummy Tea promotion. The Good Place star left a lengthy comment on the television personality’s post calling her out for failing to disclose the products’ side effects. Moreover, Jamil pointed out that Kardashian did not mention her personal trainer, healthy diet plan, and intense workouts, which also help her lose weight.

Kardashian responded to the criticism just days later via an interview with the New York Times. She defended herself by saying that she is transparent elsewhere about her workout routines, as she often shows fans specific exercises on Snapchat, Insider reported.

“Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move…” she said.