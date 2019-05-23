Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Speaks Out About Her Romance With Blake Shelton

Gavin's opening up about co-parenting with Gwen.

Gwen Stefani’s former husband, and the father of her three sons, is speaking out about her relationship with Blake Shelton and how they’re co-parenting their kids in the wake of their 2016 divorce. The Bush singer spoke candidly about his former wife and her new love in a new interview with In Touch Weekly this week, sweetly admitting that he only wants her to be happy.

“I just always want her to be happy,” Gavin said when asked about Gwen’s romance with Blake, which began back in 2015 in the wake of their somewhat surprising split and the country star’s breakup with former wife Miranda Lambert.

He then opened up about his three children with the “Used To Love You” singer, 12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old, Zuma, and 5-year-old Apollo, who are often spotted spending time with Shelton.

“You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” Rossdale joked while speaking to the outlet during the premiere of the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum in New York City.

“They are doing really good,” he continued, seemingly referring to how the boys coped with their parents’ divorce. “They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.”

Rossdale’s confessions come shortly after the musician was actually accused of throwing a little shade at Stefani and Shelton – who met as coaches on The Voice – during a concert in March.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gavin appeared to call out Blake after allegedly taking a dig at country music during a performance in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Rossdale allegedly shouted “F**k country music” more than once while on stage in Sin City, according to a report from Hollywood Life, and also put his middle finger up “while chugging a glass of wine towards the end of his performance.” Many fans claimed the remark was a pretty clear dig at Shelton – who’s one of country music’s biggest and most recognizable stars.

However, back in 2017, Gavin appeared to have a few nicer things to say about his ex amid her romance with Blake. The former couple were married for 14 years after marrying in 2002. They first began dating back in 1995.

“We had 20 years together, and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible It was a lovely 20 years, and we have three amazing children,” he told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine in a pretty candid interview while discussing the split.

“There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious,” Gwen’s ex then continued shortly after their divorce was finalized.

Rossdale also added that Stefani still gives him “unconditional love” before sweetly stating that he’s still “grateful for her every day.”