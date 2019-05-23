Ed Sheeran To Release Collaboration Album ‘No.6’ In July

Music superstar Ed Sheeran will release a new album of collaborations in July of this year titled No.6, reported Rolling Stone. No. 6 follows on the heels of Sheeran’s last album, ÷, which was released in March 2017. The English musician won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album with ÷, which spawned the hits “Shape of You” and “Castle On the Hill.”

Sheeran dropped the first single off the album on May 10, a collaboration with Justin Bieber titled “I Don’t Care.” A second track will be released May 23 at midnight, a collab with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock titled “Cross Me.”

The singer and songwriter made a statement regarding the album, which was posted to his official Instagram account. Within the text, he noted that he had released an EP of collaborations in 2011. He then noted he always wanted to do another and this record is the culmination of that. His experimental EP No. 5 Collaborations Project was released before his debut album + in 2011 and featured Wiley, JME, Sway, and Devlin.

Sheeran has not released any hints for the other collaborators on the album other than Bieber, Chance the Rapper and PnB. Rolling Stone released a tracklisting of the upcoming and highly-anticipated album.

Beautiful People South of the Border Cross Me, ft. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock Takes Me Back to London Best Part of Me I Don’t Care ft. Justin Bieber Antisocial Remember the Name Feels Put It All On Me Nothing On You I Don’t Want Your Money 1000 Nights Way To Break My Heart Blow

Sheeran confirmed that an “experimental” body of work was brewing, something that’s different from what he usually does and “just clears the air a little bit,” reported the BBC.

“I feel like it’s dangerous to have a career that goes bigger and bigger because at some point it’s gonna drop,” he noted during the George Ezra & Friends podcast.

“If the next album does, like, 2 or 1 [million], or 500,000, it’s not a failure because I’ve made an album where I’m not trying to get there. No one’s going to be like, ‘that’s a flop’ The label hates that. The label really f***ing hate that. They want a big pop album again but I think that s**t’s dangerous.”

Sheeran is preparing for a series of homecoming gigs at Ipswich’s Chantry Park in August in England with special guests The Darkness and Passenger.

He released the official video for his collaboration with Bieber, “I Don’t Care,” directed by Emil Nava, on May 17.