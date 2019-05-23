Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Insane Body At The Gym Just 4 Months After Baby

Carrie's putting her toned body on display in the gym with her husband after giving birth to her second son in January.

Carrie Underwood is proudly showing off her toned body at the gym just four months after giving birth to her second child, Jacob. In a new photo she shared with fans via her Instagram account on May 22, the country singer hit the gym with her husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher, as they shared an intense workout session together.

The cute couple photo had Underwood down on the ground while lifting what looked to be some pretty heavy weights. Fisher flexed his arms and lifted his own weights while standing beside her.

The mom of two showed off her seriously impressive muscles as she hit the floor in her mobile gym, sporting a light tank top and a pair of short grey shorts as she got her workout in. The star also had her signature long blonde hair tied back away from her face in a ponytail.

In the caption, Carrie revealed that she and Mike were getting some quality time in together by working out in her mobile gym which is following her across the country as she performs on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360”. The huge production sees her out on the road until October. She also tagged her athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores.

The workout snap came mere days after The Inquisitr reported that the “Southbound” singer whipped fans into a frenzy after appearing on the American Idol Season 17 finale.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to share their disbelief that Carrie only welcomed her second son (she and Mike are also parents to 4-year-old Isaiah) into the world in January as she showed off her all her hard work in her mobile gym in a skin-baring ensemble that revealed her impressively toned legs to the world.

Underwood previously admitted that she actually wasn’t the biggest fan of getting a workout in with her husband – who she married back in 2010 – after they once tried doing a few leg throws together.

“Mike and I worked out together—once. He wanted to do leg throws, where I lie down, he stands up and I grab his ankles and raise my legs in the air,” Underwood previously recalled during an interview with Self back in 2012.

“The idea is for him to push my legs down so they touch the floor, then I lift up again. But he pushed them down so hard, my legs just hit the floor,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I’m smaller than you! Lighten up!'”

Their latest sweet snap together on social media comes shortly after Fisher celebrated baby Jacob turning 4-months-old with a hilarious photo posted to his own social media.

The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that the retired athlete posted a snap of his and Carrie’s youngest son to Instagram Stories with a pretty unique filter that aged him by several decades.