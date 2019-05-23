WWE News: WWE Issues Statement On Ashley Massaro’s Allegations Of Sexual Assault

In the days following the untimely death of former WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro last week, many of the past allegations she made against the company had emerged, including her claim that she was sexually assaulted in 2006 during a WWE-sanctioned trip to a U.S. military base in Kuwait. This prompted a response from the wrestling promotion, which issued a statement to several publications on Wednesday that denied the above accusations.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, WWE’s statement expressed “regret” that lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who represented Massaro and dozens of other wrestlers in a previous lawsuit against the company, is allegedly using the late wrestler’s death to “further his malicious campaign against WWE.” The promotion stressed that Kyros was “sanctioned multiple times” in court for misconduct and for making false accusations, adding that Massaro eventually apologized for her involvement in the aforementioned lawsuit. The suit was originally filed in 2016 and mainly accused WWE of concealing the long-term effects of brain injuries, including concussions, and failing to provide proper care for performers who suffered from such injuries, per Wrestling Inc.

“At no time was Vince McMahon or the management of WWE ever informed by Ashley Massaro or anybody else that she had been sexually assaulted, drugged, raped or sodomized by a military doctor with a nurse standing guard while on a goodwill tour in 2007 to U.S. military bases in Kuwait,” the statement continued. “In fact, if she ever articulated such a claim to WWE, we would have reported it immediately to the Base Commander.”

So terribly sad to hear about the passing of Ashley Massaro. She always went out of her way to be kind to me and always made time for everybody. Sending my thoughts and prayers to her family. Rest peacefully Ashley ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c4NBs8Br7D — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) May 17, 2019

In addition, WWE claimed in its statement that Massaro did not ever have a meeting with chairman Vince McMahon and fellow executives such as Kevin Dunn and John Laurinaitis, where she was asked to keep quiet about the purported sexual assault in Kuwait.

According to Pro Wrestling, Kyros returned to wrestling headlines in the immediate aftermath of Massaro’s death, as he released the 15-page affidavit she wrote and signed in November 2017. In this document, the former WWE Diva Search winner recalled the alleged incident in Kuwait in full detail and also claimed to suffer from depression and other long-term side effects from the injuries she sustained during her wrestling career.

Ashley Massaro was only 39-years-old when she was found unconscious in her Suffolk County, New York, home last Thursday, May 16, and taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. While initial reports did not mention a specific cause of death, TMZ Sports on Tuesday cited multiple sources familiar with the investigation, writing that Massaro had apparently died by suicide.

As noted by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Massaro is survived by her 18-year-old daughter, Alexa.

