Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up The Sun In A Tiny White String Bikini

Alessandra's bikini body is on full display.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is ready for bikini season, and she’s proving it with a new snap shared to the Instagram account of her swimwear line, Gal Floripa. The stunning new photo posted online on May 21 featured the mom of two sharing her toned figure with the world in a white string two-piece during a sunny trip to the beach.

The new picture featured Alessandra, who retired from the Victoria’s Secret runway back in 2017, looking up toward the sky in her tiny two-piece as she enjoyed a trip to the coast.

The star’s amazingly toned body was on full display in the beach snap where she could be seen posing with both hands on her head and a pair of small round sunglasses on her eyes with the blue ocean in the background behind her.

Holding onto her signature brunette hair in the snap, Ambrosio’s fun bikini look featured a tie design across the chest with small shells dangling off the rope-style embellishment. The star paired the skin-baring white bikini with a pair of pretty tiny bottoms with a similar thin strap across both of her hips.

She also accessorized her swimwear look with several skinny necklaces wrapped around her neck.

Gal Floripa shared in the caption of the photo taken from a recent swimwear shoot that Alessandra was sporting the Eclipse top from her own range, which she then paired with the Supernova bottoms. Another recent photo posted to Instagram showed the star lying by the pool in her skimpy white look.

Ambrosio launched the swimwear brand with her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria and has been modeling several of the pieces available from the line across social media ever since it made its debut earlier this year.

The Inquisitr reported that one of the most recent looks had her showing off some pretty serious skin in a strapless gold bikini.

Before that, Alessandra was photographed in a plunging white swimsuit available from Gal Floripa, as The Inquisitr also shared.

Back in 2014, Ambrosio spoke openly to Self Magazine about body confidence and how she wants to teach her daughter that being beautiful on the outside isn’t everything.

“Having a perfect body isn’t everything. I want my daughter to be nice, have a good education and be disciplined,” Alessandra told the outlet at the time. “That’s what makes people like her. A perfect butt doesn’t make an amazing person. It’s about feeling confident.”

She also revealed at the time that she had to put a lot of work into getting her body back in shape after becoming a mom.

“When I started with Victoria’s Secret at 21, I never worked out. Then when I got pregnant with my daughter, I gained about 60 pounds and had to walk the Victoria’s Secret show three months later,” Ambrosio recalled. “That was the first time I had to really fight to get my body back into shape.”