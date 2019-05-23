‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Allowed To Stay In U.S. During Deportation Battle

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice will be allowed to remain in the United States as the battle to fight deportation rages on. The reality star faces deportation as he is not an American citizen, but his case appears to have taken a happier turn for the present time.

People Magazine reported that the reality star has spent the past three years in prison after pleading guilty in 2014 to multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud. Wife Teresa also pleaded guilty and served a one-year sentence.

The couple requested that the court allow them to serve their sentences at different times so one principal parent could be home to tend to daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

The Blast obtained court documents which show that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star can continue living in the U.S. for the present time, but his future remains in flux as he fights deportation back to his native Italy, where he was born. Giudice was brought to the United States as an infant but never became a naturalized citizen.

The former reality star was released from prison earlier this year after completing his sentence but was immediately taken into ICE custody until a ruling was made. People reported that Giudice remains at a facility in Pennsylvania where immigration detainees are housed.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple sat down and addressed the possibility of deportation before Giudice headed off to prison.

“Anything can happen, you know? There is nothing in life that is certain,” Joe shared. “We will deal with that when I get out.”

Teresa Giudice noted that her personal experience of her time in prison was like “living in hell.”

During Joe’s absence, Teresa Giudice has maintained her job on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and has forged a new path for herself as a single mother, effectively raising the couple’s daughters on her own. She has also dealt with the death of her mother Antonia, who passed away at the age of 66 in March 2017 after a battle with pneumonia.

Loading...

She is now the primary caretaker of her father Giacinto, who lives with Giudice and her daughters in her home.

As for Teresa’s relationship with Giudice? While rumors persist the couple will divorce when Joe returns home, the couple is keeping the status of their relationship personal for the time being and focusing on the well-being of their daughters. Hollywood Life reported that the reality star and her family want this whole ordeal to be over so they can “move on with their lives.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Television.