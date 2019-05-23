Nicole Scherzinger, 40, Channels Her Inner ‘Baywatch’ In A Red Cut-Out Swimsuit

Nicole's showing off a whole lot of skin at the beach.

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her serious curves in a red-hot cut-out swimsuit in new photos shared to her Instagram account on May 22. In the flawless beach snaps, the former Pussycat Dolls singer showed off a whole lot of skin as she posed on the sand in her skin-tight swimwear while joking about channelling her inner-Baywatch by teasing that she was taking on lifeguard duties for the beach.

While soaking up the sun in her home state of Hawaii, Nicole first treated her millions of Instagram followers to a video of herself walking along the sand in front of the ocean while sticking her tongue out at the camera.

The star looked years younger than her actual age of 40 as she then showed off her toned body in the pretty skimpy swimsuit once again by sharing two photos while striking a few poses on the sand with a pair of reflective aviator shades on her eyes.

Scherzinger knelt on the sand with both hands on her hips as she posed for the camera with her signature long brunette hair flowing in the wind towards the stunning Hawaiian mountains that could be seen in the background behind her.

She then switched things up and placed both hands behind her head as she treated the world to a look at her amazing beach body in her bright red-hot one-piece.

The snaps come shortly after Nicole gave fans just a tease of her skimpy swimwear look earlier this week as she posed to the side while looking off into the distance at the stunning scenery, though, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, she opted to keep things a little more covered in that snap.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr noted that the “Poison” singer was flaunting some skin in a fun pink bikini while enjoying the sunshine with a friend on a yacht.

Though Nicole was proudly showing off her amazing body at the beach in her latest round of social media uploads, she’s admitted in the past that she actually once struggled with body confidence.

“[I felt like] I wasn’t enough, that I wasn’t pretty, that I was fat, and that I wasn’t worthy of more,” Scherzinger previously told Evening Standard, but admitted that she now feels much more comfortable in her own skin.

Loading...

“I’m in a different place in my life now,” Nicole continued in the interview. “I feel a bit more confident and comfortable in my own skin to be able to talk about things that I hadn’t talked about before.”

Scherzinger shared a similar sentiment with Cosmopolitan, revealing that at the age of 14 she became very critical of her body.