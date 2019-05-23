Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In Mini-Dress Alongside Her Sisters And Mom In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner is still raving about the success that was the launch event for her new skincare line, and she is giving her social media fans lots of great content from the exclusive bash.

For her latest Instagram post, the 21-year-old shared a few photos of herself and perhaps the most important guests at the KylieSkin launch party — her equally-famous mother and sisters, who were (nearly) all there to support her, except for supermodel Kendall, who is known for often skipping family events due to her hectic traveling schedule. The Kardashian-Jenner ladies posed for a few pics together, and they all looked absolutely stunning in matching pink outfits.

The dress code of the event was clearly pink, and Kylie’s family members made sure to turn up — and turn heads — in a different array of sexy outfits. The young billionaire herself rocked a shoulderless pink mini-dress that featured cut-out details around the waist, allowing her to show off her slim waist and toned stomach, as well as some sparkly diamond-encrusted details around the waist area.

Mother-of-four Kim flaunted her insane hourglass figure and world-famous curves in a skintight light-pink dress that featured long sleeves and a slight turtle neck, but that also allowed her to showcase her toned pins due to its racy leg slit. Kourtney opted for a much shinier number, a bright little pink dress that could barely contain her assets, while Khloe modeled an insanely eye-popping pink bodysuit that hugged her curves in all the right places while rocking a new pink wig in a super long ponytail.

Momager Kris Jenner also stood out in a classy oversized bright pink pantsuit, paired with a silk white blouse underneath. Also present but not spotted posing alongside the entire clan was Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, who showed up to support her daughter in a chic white dress paired with a long pink blazer. The makeup mogul took to Instagram to thank everyone who turned up to the event to support her new collection, admitting she didn’t know what she would do “without these strong beautiful women in my life.”

She also shared plenty of photos from the actual venue and the chosen decor for her most curious fans, writing, “Another magical Kylie Party brought to life by @mindyweiss & team.” Some of the details included a roller skater rink, pink-themed food such as sushi and pot noodles, as well as portraits of her KylieSkin photo shoot hanging on the walls.

“Last night was SO MUCH FUN! Omg the best night with the best people. Thank you God. so so blessed,” she added.