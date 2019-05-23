Demi Rose Spills Out Of Tiny String Bikini In Racy Instagram Photos

Demi Rose Mawby has set Instagram on fire with her torrid bikini shots yet again.

Fresh from her lavish vacation in Tunisia – which she documented in a slew of steamy photos shared to Instagram all throughout her three-week stay at The Residence Tunis luxury resort, as recently covered by The Inquisitr – the gorgeous model is currently enjoying some down time in the sunny Ibiza, Spain.

As per usual, Demi is keeping her legions of admirers up to speed with her exciting travels via Instagram. As such, the buxom beauty celebrated her exotic trip to Ibiza with a sizzling bikini selfie posted on Wednesday.

While Demi often treats her 9 million Instagram followers to skin-baring snaps, the photo in question was a particularly racy one, as reported yesterday by The Inquisitr. Closely-cropped to her shapely bust, the risqué pic saw Demi busting out of a tiny string bikini as she put her generous décolletage front and center.

Hours later, the Instagram sensation went back online to show off her barely-there bikini in another pair of sweltering photos, and got some viral attention in the process. If her first vacation pic from Ibiza was a sexy balcony selfie, one snapped in what was presumably her hotel room, for her latest Instagram update Demi posed for a sultry photo shoot while out enjoying a drink at a beach bar.

The result was a stunning pair of sun-kissed snaps that gave a more detailed view of Demi’s daring outfit. As expected, the photos were very well received by her massive Instagram following, garnering more than 140,000 likes in addition to nearly 900 comments.

In the first of the two bikini shots, the British model was portrayed sitting down in a weave chair, with her legs crossed and her back arched in a provocative display. To better showcase her skimpy bikini top – a white semi-sheer piece, embroidered with a delicate lace floral pattern and embellished with silver studs and metallic detailing – Demi pushed her busty assets into focus, putting her Internet-famous cleavage on full display.

The brunette bombshell cut a seductive figure in the scanty attire, flaunting more than just her buxom curves. Her sensual pose gave fans an eyeful of her hourglass figure, putting emphasis on her taut waistline and sculpted thighs as well.

Letting her minuscule bikini take center-stage, Demi slipped into a black see-through robe, one boasting an outrageously plunging neckline and a small cut-out pattern that rendered it all the more revealing. As she leaned back in her chair, she tucked her luscious curls behind her ear with one hand, while gently grazing her chiseled thigh with the other.

The second photo showed Demi in a fairly similar pose, with the main difference that she was clutching a drink in her right hand. The English beauty appeared to be enjoying a Margarita and flashed her flawless manicure while holding up the glass. To add a bit of color to her black-and-white bikini ensemble, she chose to paint her nails bright red. As she gazed longingly into the distance, she tilted her head to the side in a sultry-yet-elegant pose that conveyed both sophistication and a heavy dose of sex appeal.