‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick’s Nightmare Fight Against Adam

Stunning The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that while Victoria is happy to learn Adam’s agenda, Nick finds his worst nightmare coming true after Adam reveals his true intentions.

Adam (Mark Grossman) admits that he does not want a place at Newman Enterprises, which leaves Victoria (Amelia Heinle) ecstatic. However, when Adam reveals his demands — Christian and $500 million — Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) worst nightmare comes true!

Since Adam’s return, Nick has felt that his relationship with Christian is at risk. Victor (Eric Braeden) assured Nick that Adam was on the up and up. It seems, however, that Victor was wrong, and now Nick is left to pay the price along with an innocent little boy. Nick actor Joshua Morrow recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

According to Morrow, “This is almost laughable to Nick. It’s certainly not a funny situation, but Adam is everything Nick expected … but worse.”

Adam wants an answer the next day, but Nick does not even consider the possibility of sending Christian with Adam, though. Nick tells his brother a resounding “no.”

“Nick is furious; he’s not even trying to talk this out with Adam. Nick knows what kind of person Adam is and what he’s capable of. Nick always has his guard up around Adam, ready for the worst, and the worst just happened,” said Morrow.

Nick believes his case is strong, though, should Adam take him to court to sue for custody. After all, Adam originally changed the paternity tests, and Nick is the person listed on Christian’s birth certificate.

Plus, Morrow pointed out, “Adam is a complete stranger to Christian. Nick and Christian have a very strong bond.”

Nick is ready to battle the whole thing out no matter what gets in his way or what Victor wants him to do. The last time Nick’s custody of Christian was questioned, Nick impersonated J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and terrorized Victor. Ultimately, Nick ended up hurting Newman Enterprises and luring its customers to his new company Dark Horse. If Nick can best Victor and keep Christian in his household, then surely he can also defeat Adam.

“Nick’s not going away quietly and Adam seems just as determined to stake his claim. There’s no way that this will end without serious problems.”

This will certainly get nasty during this custody battle, and both Newman brothers are bound to pull out all the stops to become Christian’s father. The Inquisitr reported that Adam will team up with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), which could be a big problem for Nick.

The biggest question is who will come out on top? No matter what, it seems as if Christian will end up paying the price.