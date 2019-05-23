‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Rides Her Bike In A Tiny Tie-Dye Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Olivia Brower is getting pulses racing yet again with a sizzling new Instagram snap that is getting a lot of love from her thousands of followers.

In the steamy upload that was shared on Wednesday, May 22, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was captured by the camera enjoying a bike ride, though her attire was not the most typical for the activity. As Olivia sat atop her green bicycle complete with a bell and large front basket, she showed off her impressive figure in a tiny two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The sexy tie-dye bikini is very on trend for the summer season, and the 24-year-old proved exactly why. The bold, bright colors of the number popped against her bronzed skin, which was put on display thanks to the skimpy nature of the set. Olivia’s bralette-style top flashed an ample amount of cleavage and gave way to her enviably flat midsection and impressive abs. Meanwhile, it’s matching bottom half sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and dangerous curves.

The beauty accessorized with a dainty string bracelet tied around her wrist, but other than that, let her bold swimsuit take center stage in the stunning snap. She wore her brunette tresses up high on her head in a top knot too keep her locks from covering up her natural makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie went absolutely wild for the newest addition to her bikini-clad Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up well over 13,000 likes and dozens of comments from her followers complimenting her jaw-dropping display, including one from fell S.I. model Hunter McGrady, who called her a “cutie pie.”

“You are one of a kind, soooo beautiful,” commented another fan.

Earlier this month, the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit containing Olivia’s rookie photo shoot hit news stands, and it certainly did not disappoint. Just yesterday, the beauty took to her Instagram account again to share a behind-the-scenes look from her time on set shooting for the magazine. The babe dazzled her fans with a stunning snap of her in yet another bikini, this time swapping out the swim top for a flowy, bohemian crop top that flaunted her voluptuous assets thanks to its plunging neckline.

The day before, Olivia gave her fans a glimpse at one of the photos from her spread, wowing them in a skimpy nude bikini that exposed nearly every inch of her flawless figure.