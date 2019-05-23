Lais Ribeiro’s Robe Is Falling Down And Showing Major Cleavage In Latest Steamy Instagram Snap

Lais Ribeiro is showing some serious skin in her latest Instagram post that is driving her fans absolutely wild.

The upload came on Wednesday, May 22, and Lais herself appeared to be working her camera skills by taking the breathtaking selfie that sent temperatures soaring. The stunner captured herself presumably in the midst of getting ready to shoot a new campaign — possibly for Victoria’s Secret — as there was a rack of skimpy bras and panties in the background behind her.

The 28-year-old stared down the camera with a sensual look as she donned nothing but a plush, white robe, which was having some trouble staying up. The fluffy garment fell down her shoulders, creating a steamy look that showed a considerable amount of skin. The fashion by which Lais wore her robe also provided for a seriously busty display, as the slinky look contributed to a wide, deep V neckline that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage.

The Brazilian bombshell absolutely glowed in the sultry snap that also saw the model sporting a gorgeous hair and makeup style that was sure to turn some heads. Lais wore her brunette tresses in choppy, loose waves that perfectly fell around her face and over top of her voluptuous assets. The style was parted in the middle, keeping her locks from covering up her glamorous minimal makeup look that let her natural features shine. The beauty wore a thick coating of mascara on her eye lashes that made her deep brown eyes pop, a dusting of light pink blush to give her cheeks a rosy appearance, and completed the look with a touch of lip gloss.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel showed nothing but love for the stunning new social media snap. At the time of this writing, Lais’ 2.1 million fans have awarded the photo over 38,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“How are you sooooo beautiful????” questioned a third.

Loading...

Along with modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Lais is also known for her features in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. This year was the babe’s third time being photographed for the publication, and the results certainly did not disappoint. Shortly after its release earlier this month, the model shared a sexy glimpse at her spread from this year’s edition of the bikini-clad magazine that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy. The sizzling snap captured Lais showing off her curvy booty and assets in a barely-there string one-piece that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous curves.