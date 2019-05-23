‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Anne de Paula Flaunts Cleavage In Untied Bikini Top On Instagram

Anne de Paula is showing off again on Instagram. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model a racy new snap from her spread in the bikini-clad magazine that is seriously turning up the heat on the social media platform.

The latest upload from the Brazilian bombshell was shared on Wednesday, May 22, and captured the stunner flaunting her incredible figure as she posed against the breathtaking background of the crystal clear ocean and cloudless sky. Even more eye-popping than the scene behind her was Anne herself, who sported a seriously NSFW bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The 24-year-old sizzled in the bold two-piece suit that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The stunner barley covered up her voluptuous assets in a unique top that was covered in beads and bold colored flowers. The number was sure to turn heads, in part because of the model’s decision to leave it untied in the middle, putting an endless amount of her cleavage completely on display. As for her lower half, Anne kept it simple with a pair of minuscule black bikini bottoms that exposed plenty of skin and highlighted her hourglass figure. The thin waistband of the barely-there garment sat high on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing attention to her enviably flat midsection and impressive abs.

Anne opted to skip the accessories in the sizzling shot, letting her daring swimsuit and flawless beauty take center stage. The babe wore her long, brunette tresses down in loose beachy waves that blew in the wind around her, and she donned a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went absolutely wild for her most recent social media post. At the time of this writing, the sexy snap has already racked up more than 6,500 likes after just two hours of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments from her 217,000 followers complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous queen,” one person wrote, while another said that Anne was “amazing.”

“My favorite photo from this year’s shoot,” commented a third.

This is not the only glimpse of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread that Anne has shared with her fans. Last week, the stunner uploaded another shot from the magazine that was sure to get pulses racing, and for more than one reason. In the steamy post, Anne sizzled in a tight blue one-piece that hugged every inch of her dangerous curves, while a live lion sat just feet away from her — an experience that the model described as “crazy/scary/amazing.”