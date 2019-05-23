Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Holly’s Funeral Brings Out The Worst In Nicole & Maggie

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, May 23, reveal that there will be a lot of sadness in Salem moving towards the end of the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will see that the funeral of Holly Jonas will be held in Salem on Thursday.

Holly’s mother, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), will be beside herself with grief. The heartbroken mother won’t be able to control her anger following the service, and she’ll lash out of those closest to her.

Nicole will have harsh words for her former love, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), and Holly’s grandmother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers).

Meanwhile, viewers know that little Holly isn’t actually dead. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) had her kidnapped, and she is currently hidden away from all of those who love her as he is faking the little girl’s death as apart of a devilish plot.

Sadly, major damage will be done because of the situation and Holly’s presumed death. One of the people most impacted by Holly’s passing has been her grandmother, Maggie.

Maggie is a recovering alcoholic who has been sober for many years. Maggie’s been through a lot in her life. She’s lost children such as her son, Daniel Jonas, and her beloved husband, Mickey Horton. However, Holly’s death may prove to be too much for her to bear.

On Thursday, Days of Our Lives fans will see Maggie give in to temptation. She’ll shockingly take a drink of alcohol for the first time in years as a way to try to forget about her grief over Holly.

Maggie has a lot of people in her life that love her, and all of them would likely be willing to help her. However, it may be Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) that fully understands what she’s going through, and may be the key to getting Maggie back on the right track.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will ask her former partner in crime, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), to help her break up Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) relationship with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Gabi’s been trying to push the couple apart so that Stefan will fall in love with her. Gabi has the idea that if she can hook Stefan, she’ll be able to get revenge on him for taking away her company and end up with his money and power in the process.

Elsewhere in Salem, Doug and Julie will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Fans can watch more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.