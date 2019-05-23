Nina Dobrev Flaunts Curvy Backside In Sexy Bathing Suit As She Makes Out With Boyfriend

Nina Dobrev was spotted having some fun in the sun this week as she and her boyfriend, Grant Mellon, were spotting getting cozy in Cannes.

According to People Magazine, Nina Dobrev was photographed by the paparazzi during her time in Cannes on Tuesday. The former Vampire Diaries star was seen wearing a black and white printed one-piece bathing suit as she snuggled up to Grant Mellon.

Nina’s curvy backside was on full display in the photos. The actress had her long, wet hair slicked back as she showed off her lean legs.

Dobrev wrapped her arms around Mellon as the two were snapped in a sexy embrace while kissing during their outing. Grant sported a pair of colorful board shorts and no shirt as he leaned down to kiss his girlfriend.

Mellon wrapped a white towel around his neck and donned a pair of sunglasses as he and his girlfriend relaxed. The pair are reportedly in Cannes to attend the famed international film festival.

Sources tell the outlet that Nina and Grant, a screenwriter and director, have been dating for a while now and that their relationship getting “serious.”

Although the pair have kept their relationship mostly under wraps, they were spotted together back in March as they sat courtside to watch LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers play.

Nina Dobrev previously dated actor Glen Powell. However, the pair called it quits last year, mostly due to the actress’ busy schedule. Before that Dobrev famously dated her Vampire Diaries co-star, Ian Somerhalder.

After Nina and Ian split, Somerhalder began dating Twilight actress, Nikki Reed. The couple tied the knot back in 2015 and share one child together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina Dobrev is best known for her role the CW’s vampire drama. However, she recently revealed to Variety that she’s tired of getting vampire scripts.

Instead, Dobrev claims that she would love to work on a show that focuses on the female characters, such as HBO’s hit, Big Little Lies, which stars big names such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Meryl Streep.

“I cannot wait for next season. That bond and that womanhood is something that’s really strong. It’s great that we’re seeing it translated on film and in life and that it was right before the [#MeToo] movement, but the timing could not have been better,” Dobrev said of the series.

Fans can see more of Nina Dobrev by following the actress on Instagram.