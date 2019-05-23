‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Wants To Go Back To School

Catelynn Lowell has been sharing her life with fans on reality television for a decade, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t looking into other endeavors. The Teen Mom OG star spoke to MTV News and revealed what she hopes to accomplish in the next 10 years.

“I really want to go back to school and hopefully get my degree by then,” Catelynn said about where she sees herself in the next decade.

While she hopes to go back to school, she didn’t reveal what she wants to study. However, getting her degree isn’t the only thing she is looking to do over the next 10 years. She also revealed that she wants to focus on “being a good mom.”

Catelynn and her now husband Tyler Baltierra were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The couple found out they were expecting a daughter together. At such a young age, the couple made the hard decision to place their daughter for adoption. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her husband recently opened up in a sweet Instagram post, opening up about the hard decision to place their daughter for adoption and wishing her a happy birthday.

The couple went on to have another daughter on New Year’s Day 2015. Their daughter Novalee is now 4-years-old. Later in 2015, the couple tied the knot.

They have been sharing their story on Teen Mom OG for the past 10 years, which has included plenty of ups and downs. While the couple is happily married, on the last season of Teen Mom OG, viewers watched as they faced some difficulties in their relationship. However, despite going through a rough patch, the couple are stronger than ever and recently welcomed their third daughter, Vaeda.

Catelynn announced the news to Us Weekly last year in a statement.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited. It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

Initially, they had planned on naming their daughter Tezlee. They liked that it had “lee” in it like their daughter Novalee’s name. However, they then decided to name her Vaeda, citing the movie My Girl as inspiration.

While they have two daughters at home, Catelynn revealed that there is a possibility of more kids in her future.

“Maybe more children, because we want to be done by the time we’re 30!”

Teen Mom OG will come back to MTV for a new season next month. Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd will all return to share their stories on June 10.