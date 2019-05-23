Fans Believe The Season 1 Poster For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Foreshadowed Who Won The Iron Throne

The Season 1 poster for 'Game of Thrones' shows Ned Stark sitting next to a raven.

After eight seasons of battling it out for the iron throne, HBO’s Game of Thrones has finally concluded. And, a surprise winner ended up ruling over Westeros. But, was it really a surprise? A look at the Season 1 poster for Game of Thrones may be more of a spoiler than fans first thought.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “The Iron Throne”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As the dust settled on the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones, many fans were surprised to find Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) crowned the king of six kingdoms, while his sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner) resided in the North as queen over that region. Regardless of whether or not fans agreed with this resolution, it appears that Bran’s end position was foreshadowed as far back as the very first Season 1 poster for Game of Thrones, according to Time.

The Season 1 poster, released on April 17, 2011, shows Ned Stark (Sean Bean) sitting in the iron throne. This made sense as the first season of Game of Thrones centered around Ned as he became Hand to the king, Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy). However, fans have pointed out that perched on the iron throne next to Ned is a raven.

While this didn’t seem significant at the time, as the series unfolded, it was later revealed that Brandon Stark, who suffered a horrific fall in Season 1 of Game of Thrones and ended up a paraplegic, would go on to become the Three-Eyed Raven. This character is tasked with being able to see everything that has ever occurred in the past. They are also able to warg into other people and creatures and maintain control over them.

Now, fans are wondering if the inclusion of the raven was foreshadowing as to who would win control at the end of Game of Thrones. In addition, the tagline for that poster was, “You win or you die.” As some pointed out, the winner in Game of Thrones was Brandon Stark, or the Three-Eyed Raven, whereas the very first loser was actually Ned Stark, who was beheaded in Episode 9 of Season 1.

As yet, there has been no official comment on the Season 1 poster for Game of Thrones regarding whether or not the raven’s inclusion was intentional or not.

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.