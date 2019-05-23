‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Eva LaRue Teases Possible Spoilers

Soap veteran Eva LaRue recently began filming for The Young and the Restless. Today, the actress took to her social media accounts to share a sneak peek of her first day in the new role with her fans.

According to The Inquisitr, the All My Children alum will play the Rosales family matriarch, Celeste. On her Instagram story, LaRue shared several snippets of her day on the set. First, she shared a picture of parking her car in the parking space at the CBS lot with her name posted on it. On her Instagram, the actress shared a stunning photo of herself alongside her TV daughter Lola, portrayed by Sasha Calle. LaRue thanked everybody for the warm welcome she received on set, and she revealed that she loves her new on-screen child.

The actress’s real-life daughter, Kaya Callahan, whom LaRue shares with former All My Children co-star John Callahan (Edmond Grey), replied, “When your fake daughter looks more like ur real daughter than your actual daughter.”

In the image, both women are on the Society set wearing lovely dresses, and in the background, there’s a balloon that says “love.” Many eagle eye fans noticed and hoped that Celeste shows up in Genoa City for Lola’s engagement to Kyle (Michael Mealor). However, there is no indication that this is the reason for Lola and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) mother’s arrival in town. Others who are visible in one shot on the Instastory include Hunter King (Summer), Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Loren Lott (Ana), and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa). Plus, there are shirtless models.

On Twitter, fans of the actress and the show gave her a warm welcome.

One replied, “Fantastic, Eva! Soooo happy for you on your new YnR gig!”

Lynette Rice, Editor at Large for Entertainment Weekly, wrote a tongue in cheek reply. She said, “Clearly, you’ve let yourself go.”

A soap fan wrote, “So beautiful! Loved you on AMC can’t wait to see you on YR.”

Since Arturo (Jason Canela) and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) just left Genoa City leaving only Rey and Lola representing the Rosales family, so Celeste will be a welcome addition when she shows up in the next several weeks. Many viewers have speculated that Rey and Lola’s mom may serve as a new love interest for Jack (Peter Bergman) since his lack of a love life has featured heavily in the storyline in recent days. It will be interesting to see where the storyline goes.