Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Hard Body In Hot Pink Sports Bra & Tight Pants

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her toned body in her latest social media snapshot.

On Wednesday night, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself flaunting her famous figure as she promoted a weight loss shake to her followers.

In the sexy photo, Khloe is seen rocking a pair of skin-tight hot pink leggings. The high-waisted pants show off the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s curves.

Khloe is also wearing a matching pink sports bra, which gives fans a peek at her ample cleavage, putting her flat tummy and toned abs on full display.

Kardashian accessorizes with a gold chain around her neck, and wears fingerless gloves. Khloe sports dusty pink hair in the photograph, which she has pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head.

The single mom also dons a full face of makeup for the picture. Khloe’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows, as well as dramatic lashes and eyeliner. Kardashian also wears coral-colored blush and a dark berry color on her lips as she poses for the photo.

In the background of the snap, green foliage is seen as Kardashian gives a sultry stare into the camera for her latest post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently went on vacation with her sister, Kourtney, and a dozen of her closest girlfriends, as they hit the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Khloe and Kourtney are said to be living their best lives as they’re both currently single. Khloe split with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, back in February. Meanwhile, Kourt and her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, called it quits last year.

Sources tell Entertainment Weekly that neither sister is ready to to date again following the end of their relationships, and are currently enjoying the single life.

“Both of the sisters have been working non-stop, and really needed the getaway to clear their heads. Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn’t happened in a while. The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren’t rushing into dating right now. [They] know they’ll get back to the world of dating when they are ready,” an insider tells the outlet.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life and family by following her on Instagram or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.