Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Nothing To The Imagination While Going Braless In A Sheer White Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski hit the streets of New York City in style this afternoon.

Photos published by The Daily Mail show the brunette beauty walking her newly adopted rescue dog, Colombo, around the Big Apple. In the images that were shared by the outlet, Ratajkowski shows off her killer figure in a pair of high-waisted white pants that hit just above her navel. The 27-year-old goes braless in a sheer and tight-fitting white crop that leaves little to the imagination of onlookers.

The bombshell also flaunts a little bit of her taut tummy for the camera in the sexy outfit. Ratajkowski completes her look by wearing her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of stunning makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush. The model also rocks a pair of white sneakers to go along with the all-white look. Additionally, she covered her face with a pair of small white sunglasses from time to time.

Emily’s pooch also looks as cute as can be while walking in on a multi-colored leash. A few weeks ago, Ratajkowski took to her Instagram account to let her fans know that she had just adopted a new furry family member in a sweet post.

“Everyone out here having babies (Kim, Megan, Amy) but we got a new special guy ourselves. It’s a boy! Meet Colombo.”

The image garnered the model a lot of attention with over 655,000 likes in addition to 2,300-plus comments. Most fans commented on the post to gush over the adorable pooch while countless others chimed in to let Emily know how stunning she looks.

But even though she makes a living off of her picture-perfect face, Emily spoke out in an interview with Glamour last year, saying that sometimes, she even gets sick of her own face.

“I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. I don’t like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can’t see ourselves and we have no perspective on it.”

In the tell-all interview, the model also confessed that she wishes she could be a little bit more like Kim Kardashian because she is so confident on social media and in everything that she does and nobody can troll her.

Loading...

“Whenever I am down I think, ‘be more Kim, you don’t care!,'” she dished.

Fans can stay up-to-date with all of the happenings in Emily’s life by giving her a follow on Instagram.