Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Pregnant Belly In Pleather Underwear & Sheer Shirt On Instagram

Samantha Hoopes has been contemplating life and beauty standards quite a bit now that she is pregnant with her first child, and she often posts her musings on her Instagram feed. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share her thoughts about her changing body and mind, which she paired with a stunning photo of herself flaunting her baby bump in a totally sheer top that puts her glowing pregnant figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 28-year-old model is posing in front of a light-colored backdrop as she rocks a black pleather-type of underwear that appears to connect to a completely sheer shirt, which features the same type of shiny fabric on its cuffs. The model is wearing her top completely unbuttoned, leaving her baby bump exposed as well as her chest. According to the tag she included with her post, the shot was captured by photographer Josh Ryan.

In her lengthy caption, Hoopes addressed how pregnancy has changed her priorities, as well as her perspective and take on life.

“Life is so fragile and when you are pregnant you connect with that differently. I am looking at people and situations so openly and honestly and it really make you realize how precious each one of us is,” she wrote midway through her message.

Hoopes went on to question the amount of pressure society puts on women to snap back to their pre-baby body immediately after giving birth, creating stress when the new mom should be focusing on the wonderful new life it just created.

Loading...

“You have to give your body time, you just created a brand new life and opportunity for a new human to thrive. Don’t hate the new body that you have been given, respect it and continue to remind yourself of how strong you are!” she concluded her message.

The post, which Hoopes shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,600 likes and over 200 comments within just a few hours of having been posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to engage with her caption and thank her for her positive take on pregnancy and also to praise the mom-to-be’s beauty.

“Motherhood forever changes you from the instant you find out you’re carrying! You look amazing!” one user chimed in, adding the hashtag “slay momma.”