NBA Rumors: Nets Could Trade For Anthony Davis And Pair Him With Kyrie Irving, Per Chris Broussard

When it comes to free agency and trade rumors ahead of the 2019 offseason, the Brooklyn Nets haven’t been mentioned as often as the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Lakers as a possible landing spot for superstar players. However, recent comments from Fox Sports 1’s Chris Broussard suggest that the Nets could be in the running for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis, who has widely been linked to teams like the Lakers and Knicks since he publicly requested to be traded earlier this year.

As cited by NJ.com, Broussard appeared on Fox Sports 1‘s The Herd with Colin Cowherd earlier this week, where he remarked that the Nets are “going as hard after Anthony Davis as anybody.” Talking about possible trade packages for the All-Star forward/center, Broussard suggested that Brooklyn could offer a package featuring point guard D’Angelo Russell, center Jarrett Allen, and the 17th and 27th picks in the 2019 NBA Draft to New Orleans if they want to acquire Davis. However, he added that there’s another important part of the equation that needs to be in place in the event of such a trade.

“Now Brooklyn, their dream is to pair AD with Kyrie [Irving],” Broussard continued. “They really only wanna try to get AD if they got Kyrie because that’ll help them keep AD [beyond the 2019-20 season]. So if you get Kyrie to agree, ‘I’ll go to Brooklyn if you get AD,’ then Brooklyn makes that type of offer for Anthony Davis and they try to pair those two.”

Here's how the Nets reportedly will approach their pursuit of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis this summer:https://t.co/x5pHIcTeNN pic.twitter.com/HUSOYOTpHt — NESN (@NESN) May 21, 2019

According to Broussard, it would make sense if the Brooklyn Nets sign Kyrie Irving as a free agent, as the erstwhile Boston Celtics point guard grew up in New Jersey — where the Nets were originally based — and rooted for the team while growing up. He posited that Brooklyn could sell Irving on the possibility that he wouldn’t have to deal with the media as often as he would if he signed with the Knicks, who have long been rumored as the top favorite to sign him this summer.

Should the scenario Broussard presented become a reality in the 2019 offseason, Davis and Irving’s arrival in Brooklyn could “change the trajectory” of the Nets. While the team’s young core led by Russell, Allen, Caris LeVert, and Spencer Dinwiddie helped Brooklyn make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the outlet speculated that the Nets could become a championship contender “on the national NBA radar” if they somehow trade for Davis and pair him up with Irving.