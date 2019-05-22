‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Pilar ‘Hitting All The Milestones’

Porsha Williams seems to have been born for motherhood. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star welcomed her daughter Pilar Jhena back in March, and she’s been keeping fans updated on this baby’s progress. Porsha’s May 22 Instagram update comes dedicated to her baby reaching the two-month mark, and it’s in video format.

The video shows Pilar being held by her grandmother, Porsha’s own mother Diane Williams. Pilar is resting in Diane’s arms in a pink onesie and white socks with ballerina ribbon motifs. A colorful bib in floral prints and blues suggests Pilar has just been fed. References to Pilar “giving me milk” confirm it – a touch of baby reflux seems to have happened. Much like her stylish mother, Pilar comes accessorized. A small bow in her hair adds pops of pinks and yellows.

Diane can’t stop gushing with Porsha, whose voice is heard in the background. Diane announces Pilar being 2-months-old today, saying that she’s been there since the baby “popped out.” Both mother and grandmother are observing just how well Pilar is holding her head. Diane straight-up says it, alongside noting how well her granddaughter is progressing overall.

“Holding her head. She is hitting all the milestones. All of ’em.”

Clearly, there’s a lot to celebrate. This baby has been getting bigger. Her two-month mark also comes celebrated with a beautiful bouquet of roses appearing to be wrapped in $100 bills. Despite the fuss being made over her, Pilar seems a touch too young to realize quite what’s going on.

Fan comments poured in quickly.

“Wow she looks like dennis,” one wrote.

Another user seemed to disagree.

“she definitely looks like Porsha,” they wrote.

Loading...

Pilar’s father is 42-year-old Dennis McKinley. In September 2018, Dennis proposed to Porsha on-air. This engaged couple is now raising their daughter with a New Year’s wedding on the cards. While the couple waited seven weeks to share snaps of their daughter, the People-exclusive pictures did come with an interview.

“[Pilar is] everything I ever wanted and I still can’t believe she’s here,” Porsha said.

The star also added some words regarding her C-section delivery.

“A lot of people think that C-sections are easy — an easier way to give birth. But I assure you, it is full, serious surgery. It was difficult!”

Pilar now comes with her very own Instagram account and 138,000 followers. Fans wishing to keep up-to-date with Porsha’s motherhood journey should follow her Instagram. Well, and Pilar’s, of course.