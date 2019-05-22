Prince William Reveals The Adorable Nickname He Has For His Daughter, Princess Charlotte

Prince William is warming hearts with the sweet name he calls his 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Kate Middleton really have no choice but to live every day very much in the public eye. For Prince William, this is the only life he has known since birth. Meanwhile, Middleton has been thrown into it since the day she first got romantically involved with Prince William. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might not get a lot of their own privacy, they have worked hard to ensure that their three young children get as much of it as possible. Thus, 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis are not often thrust in front of the camera lens. When we do get to see a picture of the young royals, fans tend to go crazy over the snapshots. This past week, fans were treated to six new photos of the family, and got to learn the sweet nickname Prince William calls Princess Charlotte, according to Fox News.

The most recent photos of the sweet family were shared through the Kensington Palace. The beautiful images show the family of five enjoying some time outdoors while exploring the Back to Nature Garden, which is on display at the Chelsea Flower Show. The flower show meant a lot to Middleton, who has been vocal regarding her passion for getting children outside. She believes that spending time outdoors offers not only physical benefits, but mental benefits as well. She designed the beautiful garden herself.

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new photos of their family at the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature garden. The garden, designed by The Duchess and @davies_white, is a space for families and communities to come together and connect with nature ???? ???? Matt Porteous. pic.twitter.com/bFI3A2y2wq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2019

In the sweet images, Prince George and Princess Charlotte can be seen playing on rope swings and dangling their feet in the creeks stretching through the gardens. Meanwhile, little Prince Louis is pictured tottering around with the help of his mother. The Kensington Palace Twitter page even shared a rare video of the family playing together, during which fans got to see a little bit of interaction between the bunch.

Prince William asked Prince George what mark he would give the garden his mother designed.

“What would you give it out of 10? How many marks out of 10 would you give it — 10 being the highest?”

To which Prince George eagerly responded, “Twenty!”

“Twenty out of 10? That’s pretty good. I think mommy’s done well,” Prince William laughed.

He then turned his attention to Princess Charlotte, saying, “Mignonette?”

His daughter quickly ran over to him to give him a push as he sat upon the rope swing.

Fans on Twitter were curious about what the word “mignonette” means. It was quickly determined that the word is a common French term of endearment, which means ‘dainty’ or ‘delicate.’

In addition to a variety of beautiful horticulture, the garden also includes a tree house that is meant to look like a bird’s nest.