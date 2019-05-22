Bella Thorne Causes Quite The Stir On Instagram While Posing Topless

Bella Thorne is turning the heat up on Instagram once again.

In a new photo posted to her account, Bella steams up the internet with a NSFW post. Over the past few months, the bombshell has been showing off her flawless figure to fans in a number of risque outfits including bikinis, lingerie, and plenty of other sultry outfits. But it’s Thorne’s latest photo that really has her fans jaws dropping.

In the up-close and personal snapshot, Bella goes completely topless. The 21-year-old is only photographed from the chin to just above the naval but she still shows plenty of skin. The actress cups each of her breasts her hands, which are full of a wide variety of rings. She can also be seen rocking a series of different necklaces in the photo while the heart tattoo on her left breast is visible in the shot.

In the incredibly raw photo, Thorne ditches the manicured nails and goes au-natural instead. Since the post went live on her account, it’s already earned the social media sensation a lot of attention with over 170,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments in the span of just a few hours. Many fans commented on the image to gush over Thorne’s figure while countless others chimed in to let her know that they loved the caption of the photo.

“That caption hit such a cord with me, definitely not alone feeling like that,” one follower wrote with a heart emoji attached to the end.

“I always accept u the way u are and you are beautiful in every way.”

“This picture would have been amazing if there weren’t any hands,” another fan chimed in.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Bella’s love life seems to be up in the air at this point. In an update on her Instagram story, Bella showed off her sexy figure to her army of followers while also sparking dating rumors. The first clip from the evening shows Thorne giving her followers a sneak peek of her outfit that leaves very little to the imagination.

Thorne’s ex-girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, then makes an appearance in the video — coming up behind Bella and doing a little bit of a grind on her. Like Thorne, Mongeau also showed off a lot of skin for the camera in a tiny cropped pink shirt with a black bra underneath and a pair of high-waisted pants. In February, Billboard shared that Thorne and Mongeau had split after about a year of dating but judging by this video, the pair definitely seemed like they had the potential to be back on again.

Neither party has commented on the get-together.