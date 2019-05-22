WWE News: Big ‘Raw’ Superstar Says He Wants To Retire The Undertaker Like He Did To Big Show

The 'Monster Among Men' wants to become the big man killer.

The Undertaker is preparing to take on Bill Goldberg for the first time ever next month and it is going to happen at WWE Super ShowDown. This return is something that was a bit of a surprise to many people as a lot had thought he had retired and was done after not having a match at WrestleMania 35 this year. Now, a current Monday Night Raw superstar says he wants to retire the “Deadman” for good just as he did with Big Show.

For those who didn’t realize that Big Show was officially retired, you’re not the only one.

Braun Strowman recently spoke with Express and discussed a number of topics including the upcoming WWE event in Saudi Arabia. The Undertaker is going to take on Goldberg at this event and it will be a first-time-ever meeting for the two.

It’s also a return to the ring for both men after lengthy absences. The Undertaker last wrestled at WWE Crown Jewel back in November which was also in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg’s last match was a loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, and everyone really thought he was done for good.

As for The Undertaker, he has had rumored “final” matches a number of times over the last few years and it’s hard to imagine him actually walking away from it all.

WWE

Braun Strowman says he’d like to give the legend a bit of a push into retirement if he ever had the chance. Not only would he like to retire The Undertaker, but he thinks it would be an honor just to be able to wrestle him before he officially hangs it up.

“Just the opportunity to share the ring with The Undertaker but maybe be the final hammer to nail the coffin shut at The Deadman, The Monster is up to the challenge. “I don’t know how many more retirement matches he can have.”

Braun Strowman has had matches with other big men in WWE before, but he would be more than happy to chop down The Undertaker. Strowman even continued on and said that he sent another big legend into retirement.

Loading...

“I can put him out to pasture like I did to Big Show.”

While Strowman and Big Show did have some battles in the past, the former certainly wasn’t the final match for the latter. The last match that Big Show was in was a loss during a six-man tag in which he partnered with The Bar and faced The New Day in November of last year.

At WWE Super ShowDown, Braun Strowman will step into the ring with another of WWE’s strongest men when he meets Bobby Lashley.