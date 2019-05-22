Hailey Clauson Celebrates The Sun Coming Out In Skimpy Polka Dot Bikini As She Enjoys The South Of France

Hailey Clauson is super excited about the sun finally coming out in the south of France, a happiness she shared with her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a tiny bikini that puts her enviable figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old model is posing on a balcony while she rocks a polka dot two-piece bikini that consists of a underwire top with two spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders, a piece that accentuates Clauson’s cleavage and barely contains her assets. The California native teamed her top with a pair of sizzling bottoms that sit high on her sides, helping accentuate the curves of the model’s body, particularly her wide hips and itty bitty waist. According to the tag she included with her post, the two-piece she is wearing is from Tropic of C, the swimwear brand designed and directed by Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel.

Completing her summer-ready look, the model paired her bikini with gold-framed round Ray Ban sunglasses. Clauson is facing the camera as she stretches her arm to the side, touching the wall. She has her head slightly tilted back in a proud and defiant manner as she keeps her lips parted in a seductive way. Clauson is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down, as it flows down beautifully onto her shoulders.

The post, which Clauson shared with her 525,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,700 likes and over 110 comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Sports Illustrated model took to the comments section to offer how they feel about her sexy snapshot, praising her beauty and sharing their admiration for Clauson.

“How does it feel to be one of the prettiest woman in the world and have everyone want to take your picture?” one user asked.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous,” another one chimed in, trailing it with a double pink heart emoji.

As the geotag Clauson included with her post indicated, the model is enjoying her sunny day in Antibes, a resort town between Cannes and Nice on the French Riviera. Clauson is currently in France where she jetted off to for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, as The Daily Mail has recently pointed out.