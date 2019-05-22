Jessa Duggar Reveals Huge Baby Bump Just 2 Weeks Before Baby Seewald No. 3 Is Due

Jessa Duggar is about to give birth to her third child in June.

It won’t be long now before Jessa Duggar gives birth to her and Ben Seewald’s third child. She is 38 weeks along now, so she is preparing to welcome her new little one in just a couple of weeks. The TLC star just posted what could be her last baby bump photo before he or she decides to come into the world.

Jessa loves to share pictures of her growing family on social media. Duggar fans have seen many sweet snapshots of Spurgeon and Henry as they play outside and learn new things. Pretty soon there will be another bundle of joy for more photo ops. The expectant mom has also been keeping everyone updated on her growing tummy. The most recent one that was posted on her Instagram on Tuesday reveals just how much baby Seewald number three has grown.

The Duggar daughter took a selfie wearing a form-fitted salmon-colored dress that accentuates her baby bump. She is also wearing a straw hat along with the outfit. Jessa said in the caption that she wanted to get this quick snap in while she was 38 weeks along. She is getting so close that she could very well go into labor at any time now.

Jessa mentioned that she uses a pregnancy app that helps her keep track of this baby’s growth, just as she did with her two boys. She has looked quite healthy during her third pregnancy, especially having two toddlers to run around after. Fans were quick to let her know how beautiful she looks in the photo.

Some weird shadows being cast here ????, but had to get another quick bump pic because we’re so near to the end! ???? #BabySeewald3 will be…https://t.co/YKasWpJqDH pic.twitter.com/QaK0gjDTPR — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) May 21, 2019

Many of those fans believe that the Counting On star is having a girl. One person thought that the color of her dress was a strong hint that a girl was on the way. Jessa Duggar had previously joked that she may not want a girl since she is so used to raising boys, but there is no doubt that she and Ben will be happy no matter what they have.

In response to someone asking if they knew what the gender was, Jessa replied that they always find out, but they like to keep it a secret from everyone until the baby comes. They love to surprise their families that way. There have been no gender reveal parties for any Seewald baby, unlike the rest of Jessa’s siblings.

Jessa Duggar will be the first of five in her family who will give birth this year. Cousin Amy King is also expecting her first child with husband Dillon. The rest of the girls are all due in the fall, including Kendra, Anna, Joy-Anna, and now Lauren. Things are becoming quite hectic in the Duggar family all of a sudden.